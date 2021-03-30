IND USA
The spot price of 24-carat-gold per 10 gram stood at 43,970.(Reuters)
Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city here

  • Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms. Check rates in your city here
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Gold prices continued to fall on Tuesday - a day after the country celebrated Holi - with the rate of yellow metal plunging to 42,970 per 10 gram, according to good returns. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures fell 0.33 per cent to 44,550 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.46 per cent to 63,880 per kg. The spot prices of 22-carot-gold fell by 100 per hundred gram and 10 per ten gram. The spot price of 24-carat-gold per 10 gram stood at 43,970. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

City-wise gold price per 10 gram:

City22-k gold (per 10 gm)24-k gold (per 10 gm)
Delhi 44,070 48,070
Mumbai 42,980 43,980
Kolkata 44,200 46,920
Bengaluru 41,700 45,490
Hyderabad 41,700 45,490
Chennai 42,240 46,080
Pune 42,980 43,980
Ahmedabad 44,460 46,320

In the global markets, gold prices slipped on Tuesday to hit a more than two-week low pressured by a stronger US dollar and higher treasury yields, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $1,710.03 per ounce and US gold futures declined 0.2 per cent to $1,711.10 per ounce. On Monday, gold prices fell to $1,704.90 per ounce which was the lowest level since March 12. US equities were lower owing to worries about a major US hedge fund, according to new agency Bloomberg. Traders will be closely watching several key reports on the US economy that are scheduled for this week including the Friday’s jobs report, where economists expect to see a big jump in hiring. However, most of the European equity markets traded higher due to the refloating of the Ever Given, the huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week. The refloating raised hopes of easing the global shipping backlogs.

