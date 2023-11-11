Gold prices soften amid festive buzz: Find the latest rates in your city

As the ‘Muhurat’ (auspicious timing) of Dhanteras extends until 2:00 pm today, customers have the opportunity to purchase 22-carat gold at a reduced price of ₹5,599 per gram (excluding taxes), given its moderate decline. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,792and ₹55,990 respectively. The cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹5,59,900. In contrast, 24-carat gold was valued at ₹6,108 per gram. Today Gold Price, Silver Price

Silver maintained a stability with one kilogram priced at ₹74,000 nationwide.

City Gold (Rs/10gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 56,400 77,000 Mumbai 55,990 74,000 Delhi 56,140 74,000 Kolkata 55,990 74,000

These price fluctuations are influenced by a myriad of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a pivotal component. Global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON