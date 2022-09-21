Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold prices surge by 152; price of silver jumps 333: Report

Published on Sep 21, 2022 04:05 PM IST

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,671 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.35 per ounce.

Gold prices in the national capital rose by 152 to 49,871 per 10 grams on Wednesday, amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at 49,719 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by 333 to 57,406 per kilogram from 57,073 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 79.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as investors await the US Fed's policy decision on interest rates for further cues.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,671 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher ahead of US FOMC meet and geopolitical tension after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

