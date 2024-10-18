Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 18-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 18, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78293.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7829.3 per gm, up by 220.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7178.3 per gm, up by 200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.03%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.33%. The silver rate is 100000.0 per kg, unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 78293.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of gold was 77563.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 77583.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of silver was 100000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 99200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 78141.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of gold was 77411.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 77431.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 105600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of silver was 105600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 104800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78147.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of gold was 77417.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 77437.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of silver was 99200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 98500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78145.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of gold was 77415.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 77435.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-10-2024, the price of silver was 100800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 798.0 per 10 gm, down by 12.93 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 96635.0 per kg, up by 0.561 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in price fluctuations. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
