Gold prices surge on US Fed rate cut bets, silver rate surges to a record

Bullion has gained 67% so far ⁠this year, shattering records and breaching the $3,000 and $4,000 per-ounce milestones for the first time. It is poised for its biggest annual ‍gain since ‌1979.

According to the Multi Commodity Index, the gold rate jumped 1.21% to ₹1,35,824.00 per 10 gm even as the silver rate increased 2.67% to an all-time high of ₹2,13,999.00. Globally, gold prices surged past the $4,400/ounce mark for the first time, even as silver prices climbed 3.3% to a record $69.44/ounce.

Prices of gold and silver rose to an all-time high today, tracking global cues stemming from growing expectations of more interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and strong safe-haven demand.

“With ​December usually producing positive returns for gold and silver, seasonality is on their side,” StoneX senior analyst Matt Simpson told Reuters. “Given that gold has already risen 4% this month and we're nearing the end of the year, bulls may want to tread with caution as volumes are to deplete and odds of profit-taking are also likely on the rise.”

Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold has been supported by heightened geopolitical and trade ⁠tensions, steady central bank buying and expectations of lower interest rates next year. A ‌softer dollar has provided an additional tailwind by making the metal cheaper for overseas buyers.

Markets are currently pricing in two US Fed rate cuts for next year ​despite the US Federal Reserve signalling caution. Non-yielding assets such as gold tend to benefit in lower interest rate environments.

Simpson said two Fed rate cuts were pencilled in ‍for 2026, with a faster US jobs slowdown ⁠and a shift to a more dovish Fed likely to add further upside to gold.