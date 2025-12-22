Edit Profile
    Gold prices surge on US Fed rate cut bets, silver rate surges to a record

    According to MCX, the gold rate jumped 1.21% to 1,35,824.00 per 10 gm even as the silver rate increased 2.67% to an all-time high of 2,13,999.00.

    Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 11:17 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Prices of gold and silver rose to an all-time high today, tracking global cues stemming from growing expectations of more interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and strong safe-haven demand.

    Silver has surged 138% year-to-date, vastly outperforming gold, underpinned by robust investment inflows and persistent supply constraints. (Unsplash)
    What's the gold, silver rate today on MCX?

    According to the Multi Commodity Index, the gold rate jumped 1.21% to 1,35,824.00 per 10 gm even as the silver rate increased 2.67% to an all-time high of 2,13,999.00. Globally, gold prices surged past the $4,400/ounce mark for the first time, even as silver prices climbed 3.3% to a record $69.44/ounce.

    Bullion has gained 67% so far ⁠this year, shattering records and breaching the $3,000 and $4,000 per-ounce milestones for the first time. It is poised for its biggest annual ‍gain since ‌1979.

    • Silver has surged 138% year-to-date, vastly outperforming gold, underpinned by robust investment inflows and persistent supply constraints.
    • Gold is at an all-time high, with heightened geopolitical tensions and bets on more Fed rate cuts adding impetus to the best annual performance in more than four decades.

    Citywise gold, silver rate in India

    Silver rates across key Indian cities are tracking MCX levels, even as variations reflect local taxes, jeweller margins and logistics costs.

    CityGold Rate (24K) per 10gGold Rate (22K) per 10gSilver Rate per Kg
    Chennai 1,36,150 1,24,800 2,25,900
    Mumbai 1,35,280 1,24,000 2,13,900
    Delhi 1,35,430 1,24,050 2,13,900
    Kolkata 1,35,280 1,24,000 2,13,900
    Bangalore 1,35,280 1,24,000 2,13,900
    Hyderabad 1,35,280 1,24,000 2,25,900
    Kerala 1,35,280 1,24,000 2,25,900
    Pune 1,35,280 1,24,000 2,13,900
    Vadodara 1,35,330 1,24,050 2,13,900
    Ahmedabad 1,35,330 1,24,050 2,13,900

    “With ​December usually producing positive returns for gold and silver, seasonality is on their side,” StoneX senior analyst Matt Simpson told Reuters. “Given that gold has already risen 4% this month and we're nearing the end of the year, bulls may want to tread with caution as volumes are to deplete and odds of profit-taking are also likely on the rise.”

    Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold has been supported by heightened geopolitical and trade ⁠tensions, steady central bank buying and expectations of lower interest rates next year. A ‌softer dollar has provided an additional tailwind by making the metal cheaper for overseas buyers.

    Markets are currently pricing in two US Fed rate cuts for next year ​despite the US Federal Reserve signalling caution. Non-yielding assets such as gold tend to benefit in lower interest rate environments.

    Simpson said two Fed rate cuts were pencilled in ‍for 2026, with a faster US jobs slowdown ⁠and a shift to a more dovish Fed likely to add further upside to gold.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes