Gold prices surge on US Fed rate cut bets, silver rate surges to a record
According to MCX, the gold rate jumped 1.21% to ₹1,35,824.00 per 10 gm even as the silver rate increased 2.67% to an all-time high of ₹2,13,999.00.
Prices of gold and silver rose to an all-time high today, tracking global cues stemming from growing expectations of more interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and strong safe-haven demand.
What's the gold, silver rate today on MCX?
According to the Multi Commodity Index, the gold rate jumped 1.21% to ₹1,35,824.00 per 10 gm even as the silver rate increased 2.67% to an all-time high of ₹2,13,999.00. Globally, gold prices surged past the $4,400/ounce mark for the first time, even as silver prices climbed 3.3% to a record $69.44/ounce.
Bullion has gained 67% so far this year, shattering records and breaching the $3,000 and $4,000 per-ounce milestones for the first time. It is poised for its biggest annual gain since 1979.
- Silver has surged 138% year-to-date, vastly outperforming gold, underpinned by robust investment inflows and persistent supply constraints.
- Gold is at an all-time high, with heightened geopolitical tensions and bets on more Fed rate cuts adding impetus to the best annual performance in more than four decades.
Citywise gold, silver rate in India
Silver rates across key Indian cities are tracking MCX levels, even as variations reflect local taxes, jeweller margins and logistics costs.
|City
|Gold Rate (24K) per 10g
|Gold Rate (22K) per 10g
|Silver Rate per Kg
|Chennai
|₹1,36,150
|₹1,24,800
|₹2,25,900
|Mumbai
|₹1,35,280
|₹1,24,000
|₹2,13,900
|Delhi
|₹1,35,430
|₹1,24,050
|₹2,13,900
|Kolkata
|₹1,35,280
|₹1,24,000
|₹2,13,900
|Bangalore
|₹1,35,280
|₹1,24,000
|₹2,13,900
|Hyderabad
|₹1,35,280
|₹1,24,000
|₹2,25,900
|Kerala
|₹1,35,280
|₹1,24,000
|₹2,25,900
|Pune
|₹1,35,280
|₹1,24,000
|₹2,13,900
|Vadodara
|₹1,35,330
|₹1,24,050
|₹2,13,900
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,35,330
|₹1,24,050
|₹2,13,900
“With December usually producing positive returns for gold and silver, seasonality is on their side,” StoneX senior analyst Matt Simpson told Reuters. “Given that gold has already risen 4% this month and we're nearing the end of the year, bulls may want to tread with caution as volumes are to deplete and odds of profit-taking are also likely on the rise.”
Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold has been supported by heightened geopolitical and trade tensions, steady central bank buying and expectations of lower interest rates next year. A softer dollar has provided an additional tailwind by making the metal cheaper for overseas buyers.
Markets are currently pricing in two US Fed rate cuts for next year despite the US Federal Reserve signalling caution. Non-yielding assets such as gold tend to benefit in lower interest rate environments.
Simpson said two Fed rate cuts were pencilled in for 2026, with a faster US jobs slowdown and a shift to a more dovish Fed likely to add further upside to gold.