Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here
The price of gold and silver witnessed a fall in the country’s bullion markets on Thursday. 10 gram gold was at close to ₹47,500 on the day, Live Hindustan, Hindustan Times’ sister publication reported on Thursday, quoting figures from ibjarates.com. Silver, meanwhile, fell by ₹418 per kilogram, the website shows.
The gold and silver rates are released by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) on ibjarates.com. It is to be noted that there might be a difference of ₹500- ₹1,000 between gold and silver rates as released by the association, and those in a particular city.
Here’s how gold (as per purity) and silver opened on Thursday, as per ibjarates.com:
10 gram Gold (purity 999, 24 carat): Opened at ₹47,544; closed at ₹47,976 on February 3
10 gram Gold (purity 995, 23 carat): Opened at ₹47,354; closed at ₹47,784 on February 3
10 gram Gold (purity 916, 22 carat): Opened at ₹43,550; closed at ₹43,946 on February 3
10 gram Gold (purity 750, 18 carat): Opened at ₹35,658; closed at ₹35,982 on February 3
10 gram Gold (purity 585, 14 carat): Opened at ₹27,813; closed at ₹28,066 on February 3
1 kg Silver (purity 999): Opened at ₹67,078; closed at ₹67,496 on February 3
The figures show that 10 grams each of Gold 999, 995, 916, 750 and 585 opened ₹432, ₹430, ₹396, ₹324 and ₹253 lower than at close on Wednesday, respectively.
It should be noted that the rates issued by IBJA are applicable across the country. However, the rates mentioned on the website do not include the Goods and Services Tax (GST). IBJA collects gold and silver rates from 14 different centres and comes up with an average rate. This is why the current rates of gold and silver, respectively, might differ from place-to-place, but not by much.
