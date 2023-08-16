Gold, silver prices on August 16: What are latest rates for your city?
Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here's how much you will have to pay.
On Wednesday, both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are cheaper as compared to yesterday, with their prices going down by ₹10 and ₹11 per gram, respectively. Therefore, according to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold, is selling at ₹5445, while eight gram is at ₹43,560. For 10 gram of the metal, buyers must pay ₹54,450, and ₹5,44,500 for 100 gram.
Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹5940, and eight gram is available for ₹47,520; on the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹59,400 and ₹5,94,000, respectively.
|City
|22K Gold price (10 gram)
|24K Gold price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹54,450
|₹59,400
|Chennai
|₹54,950
|₹59,950
|Delhi
|₹54,600
|₹59,550
It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. For the exact daily cost, people must get in touch with their local jeweller.
Silver prices on August 16
Meanwhile, for silver, the daily rates are the same as those on the previous day. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, customers can get one gram of silver for ₹72.80, eight gram for ₹582.40, and 10 gram for ₹728. For 100 gram of the metal, they must spend ₹7280, and ₹72,800 for 1 kilogram.
|City
|Silver price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹728
|Bengaluru
|₹715
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹762