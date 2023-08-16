Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on August 16: What are latest rates for your city?

Gold, silver prices on August 16: What are latest rates for your city?

HT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 16, 2023

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here's how much you will have to pay.

On Wednesday, both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are cheaper as compared to yesterday, with their prices going down by 10 and 11 per gram, respectively. Therefore, according to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold, is selling at 5445, while eight gram is at 43,560. For 10 gram of the metal, buyers must pay 54,450, and 5,44,500 for 100 gram.

Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at 5940, and eight gram is available for 47,520; on the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram come for 59,400 and 5,94,000, respectively.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24K Gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,500 59,450
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,450 59,400
Chennai 54,950 59,950
Delhi 54,600 59,550

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. For the exact daily cost, people must get in touch with their local jeweller.

Silver prices on August 16

Meanwhile, for silver, the daily rates are the same as those on the previous day. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, customers can get one gram of silver for 72.80, eight gram for 582.40, and 10 gram for 728. For 100 gram of the metal, they must spend 7280, and 72,800 for 1 kilogram.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 728
Bengaluru 715
Chennai, Hyderabad 762
