 Gold, silver prices unchanged ahead of Budget 2024 announcements
News / Business / Gold, silver prices unchanged ahead of Budget 2024 announcements

Gold, silver prices unchanged ahead of Budget 2024 announcements

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget 2024 in Parliament, the last one before the Modi government faces Lok Sabha elections

Gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday ahead of the tabling of interim budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to website Goodreturns, 22 carat of gold costs 5,800 per gram while 24 carat gold price stood at 6,327 per gram. ‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold as it does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, a 22K gold contains traces of other metals like copper and zinc.

Here are the gold prices for major cities on February 1, 2024.

‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
DELHI58,15063,420
MUMBAI58,00063,270
KOLKATA58,00063,270
CHENNAI58,50063,820
BENGALURU58,00063,270

Silver price

The price of silver too remained unchanged on Thursday ahead of the budget 2024 announcements. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of silver was being sold at 76.50.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata,10 grams of silver was being sold at 765. On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of silver in Bengaluru stood at 740.

Union Budget 2024

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget 2024 in Parliament, the last one before the Narendra Modi government faces Lok Sabha elections. It will be an interim budget and no major policy announcements will be made as it is an election year. The full budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented after a new government is formed after the Lok Sabha elections.

