Gold, silver prices unchanged ahead of Budget 2024 announcements

Gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday ahead of the tabling of interim budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



According to website Goodreturns, 22 carat of gold costs ₹5,800 per gram while 24 carat gold price stood at ₹6,327 per gram. ‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold as it does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, a 22K gold contains traces of other metals like copper and zinc.



CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) DELHI 58,150 63,420 MUMBAI 58,000 63,270 KOLKATA 58,000 63,270 CHENNAI 58,500 63,820 BENGALURU 58,000 63,270

Silver price

The price of silver too remained unchanged on Thursday ahead of the budget 2024 announcements. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of silver was being sold at ₹76.50.



In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata,10 grams of silver was being sold at ₹765. On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of silver in Bengaluru stood at ₹740.



Union Budget 2024

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget 2024 in Parliament, the last one before the Narendra Modi government faces Lok Sabha elections. It will be an interim budget and no major policy announcements will be made as it is an election year. The full budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented after a new government is formed after the Lok Sabha elections.