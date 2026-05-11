Gold Rate Today: Prices fall after PM Modi's no-buying for one year appeal amid US-Iran war

The gold rate fell on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians not to buy the precious metal amid the US-Iran war in West Asia and the global economic uncertainty it has caused.

Gold Rate Today: India is one of the world’s largest importers of gold, and purchases rise significantly during weddings and festive seasons.(Representational)

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Addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said India must conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce fuel consumption as global supply chains remain under pressure due to the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

“Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively. In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year,” he said.

India is one of the world’s largest importers of gold, and purchases rise significantly during weddings and festive seasons. Since gold is largely imported, higher demand increases dollar outflow and widens the country’s import bill.

Gold rate today: Check prices in cities across India

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{{^usCountry}} The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹15192.0 per gm, down by ₹603.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹13915.872 per gm, down by ₹552.35. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹15192.0 per gm, down by ₹603.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹13915.872 per gm, down by ₹552.35. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.84%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.13%. The silver rate is ₹262557.0 per kg, up by ₹709.0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.84%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 0.13%. The silver rate is ₹262557.0 per kg, up by ₹709.0. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The gold rate in Delhi today is ₹151920.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was ₹152523.0/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹149724.0/10 grams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gold rate in Delhi today is ₹151920.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was ₹152523.0/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹149724.0/10 grams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹262557.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was ₹261848.0/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹239178.0/Kg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹262557.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was ₹261848.0/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹239178.0/Kg. {{/usCountry}}

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The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹153357.91/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was ₹153895.71/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹151071.52/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹264878.64/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was ₹264204.63/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹241330.6/Kg.

The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹152077.93/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was ₹152675.52/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹149873.72/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹262778.52/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was ₹262109.85/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹239417.18/Kg.

The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹153205.92/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was ₹153743.18/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹150921.79/10 grams.

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Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹264616.13/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was ₹263942.78/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was ₹241091.42/Kg.

The gold August 2026 MCX futures were trading at ₹155539.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.29 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2026 MCX futures were trading at ₹262611.0 per kg, up by ₹0.26 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, including input from major jewellers. Factors such as global gold demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all affect prices.

Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

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