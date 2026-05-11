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Gold Rate Today: Prices fall after PM Modi's no-buying for one year appeal amid US-Iran war

Gold Rate Today: Addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said India must conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce fuel consumption

Updated on: May 11, 2026 10:48 am IST
By hindustantimes.com
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The gold rate fell on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians not to buy the precious metal amid the US-Iran war in West Asia and the global economic uncertainty it has caused.

Gold Rate Today: India is one of the world’s largest importers of gold, and purchases rise significantly during weddings and festive seasons.(Representational)

Addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said India must conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce fuel consumption as global supply chains remain under pressure due to the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

“Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively. In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year,” he said.

India is one of the world’s largest importers of gold, and purchases rise significantly during weddings and festive seasons. Since gold is largely imported, higher demand increases dollar outflow and widens the country’s import bill.

Gold rate today: Check prices in cities across India

The gold rate in Chennai today is 153357.91/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was 153895.71/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was 151071.52/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 264878.64/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was 264204.63/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was 241330.6/Kg.

The gold rate in Mumbai today is 152077.93/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was 152675.52/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was 149873.72/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 262778.52/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was 262109.85/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was 239417.18/Kg.

The gold rate in Kolkata today is 153205.92/10 grams. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of gold was 153743.18/10 grams, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was 150921.79/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 264616.13/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-05-2026, the price of silver was 263942.78/Kg, and last week, on 05-05-2026, it was 241091.42/Kg.

The gold August 2026 MCX futures were trading at 155539.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.29 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2026 MCX futures were trading at 262611.0 per kg, up by 0.26 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, including input from major jewellers. Factors such as global gold demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all affect prices.

Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

 
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Home / HT Business / Gold Rate Today: Prices fall after PM Modi's no-buying for one year appeal amid US-Iran war
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