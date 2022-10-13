Home / Business / Google faces EU antitrust charges over its digital advertising business: Report

Google faces EU antitrust charges over its digital advertising business: Report

business
Published on Oct 13, 2022 08:23 PM IST

Google's ad business is Alphabet's biggest moneymaker, accounting for about 80% of annual revenue, despite efforts over the past decade to push into selling hardware, subscription services and cloud computing technology.

Alphabet unit Google could face antitrust charges next year over its digital advertising business
Alphabet unit Google could face antitrust charges next year over its digital advertising business
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Alphabet unit Google could face antitrust charges next year over its digital advertising business, with EU regulators frustrated over the slow pace of settlement talks with the company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Google's ad business is Alphabet's biggest moneymaker, accounting for about 80% of annual revenue, despite efforts over the past decade to push into selling hardware, subscription services and cloud computing technology. The European Commission launched an investigation into Google's adtech business in June last year, concerned that the U.S. tech giant may be getting an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

The company, which risks its fourth billion-euro fine, subsequently sought to settle the case but concessions were minor and very preliminary, one of the people said. Google has racked up more than 8 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in EU antitrust fines in the last decade. The EU competition enforcer is likely to issue the charges early next year although the timing may still change, one of the people said.

The Commission declined to comment. Google, which is the world's leading seller of online advertising, well ahead of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc, had no immediate comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google european commission
google european commission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out