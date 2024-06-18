Google Gemini’s India chapter begins in earnest, with an app and advanced skills

The next chapter for Google Gemini is underway, in the Indian context. The Gemini app is now being made available for Android phones, iPhone users will also find the Gemini update within the Google app, and Gemini app as well as Gemini Advanced will be available in nine Indian languages. That is not all however, because Gemini will also find an integration within the Messages app on Android, as well as Google Messages on the web. Google’s Gemini availability for India comes days after the multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) assistant was made available in the UK and Europe, a few days ago. There are two ways for Android users to get the Gemini app; either download from the Play Store or opt-in via Google Assistant. (Official handout)

“Today, we’re launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages. We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English,” says Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, in a statement. For millions of Android phone users, and indeed Apple iPhone users who may be relying on the Google app, the availability of Gemini will provide a choice in a space that already has OpenAI’s ChatGPT based on the latest GPT-4o model, and Microsoft’s GPT based Copilot.

Localisation was key, and that’s something Google has ticked off the checklist before unleashing Gemini for India. They confirm that the Gemini app will be English as well as nine Indian languages – Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. There are two ways for Android users to get the Gemini app; either download from the Play Store or opt-in via Google Assistant. The Discover feed integrated in Android home screens will also reflect the choice made via the latter route.

It also gives Google a chance to further make a case for its AI Premium subscription plan, priced at ₹1,950 per month, unlocking Gemini Advanced with 1.5 Pro model across Google services, alongside 2TB storage. In comparison, the plain-Jane 2TB storage plan without the Gemini smarts, costs ₹650 per month.

On iOS, Gemini access will be rolling out from within the Google app over the next few weeks. HT can confirm that the changeover isn’t yet reflecting in the Google app on iOS, at the time of writing this. There’s more, beyond the Gemini app. “Additionally, we’re unlocking new features in Gemini Advanced such as new data analysis capabilities and file uploads, and also launching the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English,” says Amar Subramanya, who is Vice President, Engineering, Gemini Experiences at Google.

Gemini 1.5 Pro will be compatible with nine Indian languages, and Google claims this when paired with the 1 million token context window, makes Gemini Advanced capable of holding the longest context among any widely available consumer chatbot. “This allows it to process and understand vast amounts of information, from lengthy documents (up to 1,500 pages) and emails to even hours of video and extensive codebases in the near future,” explains Subramanya.

You may recollect, Google had announced these specific capabilities as part of broader Gemini updates, at the company’s I/O keynote earlier in the summer. The improvements include an ability to follow complex and nuanced instructions, including format and style. One of the shining examples of the new-found capabilities, is an ability to plan a trip, depending on the specifics a user provides. At the time, OpenAI had just announced its iterative GPT-4o model, which is faster and has improved multimodal capabilities across text, vision, and audio methods. That’s something Microsoft too will draw benefits from.

Gemini Advanced, as part of the Google One AI plan, will find integration within Google’s apps. Examples of its utility include writing assistance for emails and documents, text prompts to create presentation slides and visual quality improvements for video calls in Google Meet.