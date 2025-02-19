Menu Explore
Google to pay 3,000 crore to settle case over unpaid taxes in Italy

Reuters |
Feb 19, 2025 05:03 PM IST

Google has agreed to pay 326 million euro (nearly ₹3,000 crore) to settle a tax claim brought against its European division by Italy.

Milan prosecutors plan to drop a case brought against the European division of Google after the company agreed to pay 326 million euros (nearly 3,000 crore) to settle a tax claim, they said on Wednesday.

Representative Image(PA media)
Representative Image(PA media)

The agreement covers the period between 2015 and 2019 and the covers sanctions, penalties and interest, prosecutors said in a statement.

Last year Reuters reported that Italy asked Google to pay 1 billion euros in unpaid taxes and penalties, seven years after the US company settled a previous landmark tax dispute with Rome authorities.

The Milan prosecutors alleged that Google did not file and pay taxes on revenue generated in Italy, basing its claim on the digital infrastructure Google has in the country.

In 2017, Google paid 306 million euros to settle a previous case that found it had a permanent presence in Italy.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
