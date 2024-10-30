Google uses AI to generate more than a quarter of its code, earns billions from it too

More than a quarter of all new code at Google is generated by artificial intelligence (AI), the search engine giant's CEO Sundar Pichai said on the company’s third quarter 2024 earnings call, according to a report by The Verge. A large Google logo is seen at Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, on August 13, 2024.(Josh Edelson/AFP)

Google also makes money from AI. It reported a revenue of $11.4 billion from Google Cloud alone which includes its AI infrastructure projects. This is an increase of 35% year-over-year.

Even when it comes to operating incomes, Google Services reached $30.9 billion, compared to $23.9 billion last year while Google Cloud hit $1.95 billion which is significantly higher than $270 million last year.

Google and AI

AI is thus, a huge focus across Google with it releasing features like custom AI chatbots powered by Gemini (called “Gems”), automatic AI note-taking in Google Meet, and a group of generative AI tools specifically for YouTube creators.

Apart from this, Google's Pixel 9 smartphone also comes packed with AI tools.

The report quoted Pichai as saying that Google's AI features in search is expanding, and its AI features in Cloud are helping to bring in new customers.

However, all of this comes on the backdrop of an August ruling by the US Department of Justice which accuses the company of monopolist practises in search and advertising.

