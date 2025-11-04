Edit Profile
crown
    Gopichand Hinduja dies at 85: The business legacy of Hinduja Group—from Mumbai to London

    Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of Hinduja Group and one of UK’s richest businessmen, dies at 85 in London. His legacy spans India and the UK.

    Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 4:54 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, the billionaire co-chairman of the Hinduja Group and one of Britain’s richest men, died in London at the age of 85.

    Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of Hinduja Group. (Bloomberg)
    Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of Hinduja Group. (Bloomberg)

    The second of the four Hinduja brothers, Gopichand Hinduja played a key role in transforming the family’s trading business into a global conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, oil, banking, and healthcare.

    Who was Gopichand Hinduja – early life and rise

    Gopichand Hinduja was born into a Sindhi-business family led by his father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja. After graduating from Bombay’s Jai Hind College, he entered the family business in Mumbai in 1959, helping extend operations from India into the Middle East and Europe.

    Over the decades, he was based in London (having taken British citizenship in 1997) while jointly steering the Hinduja Group with his elder brother Srichand Hinduja. The Hinduja family was consistently ranked among the richest in the UK, with Gopichand and his siblings occupying the top spot on the Sunday Times Rich List for several years.

    Under Gopichand’s stewardship, the Hinduja Group made a decisive shift to expand its footprint in the UK and leveraged British/European platforms even as its India operations grew.

    Hinduja Group in UK

    The Hinduja Group established its UK base from London, using it as a gateway for global asset-acquisition and capital markets access.

    • Hinduja Automotive Ltd.: Registered in the UK, it is the holding company for the conglomerate automotive businesses, including Ashok Leyland Ltd., Switch Mobility and Optare Plc.
    • Gulf Oil International Ltd.: While a global brand, the group holds a strong presence in the UK through lubricants and specialty chemicals businesses, including the iconic “Gulf” brand.
    • Hinduja Investments and Project Services Ltd. invests in projects in the UK and Europe across sectors like mobility, energy, and media.
    • NXTDIGITAL Ltd: Previously known as Hinduja Ventures, this company is involved in the media and entertainment sector and is listed as a UK firm.

    Hinduja Group in India

    The Hinduja Group’s roots are in India, and Gopichand oversaw consolidation of Indian operations including major industrial plays.

    • In the automotive sector, Hinduja Group acquired Ashok Leyland in 1987, which has since become the flagship automotive unit in India.
    • In the banking space, Hinduja Group has IndusInd Bank Ltd., as well as NBFCs Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd. and Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd.

    • Other interests include Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. P.D. Hinduja Hospital, and NXTDIGITAL Ltd. in the and media/entertainment space.

    A bridge between UK and India

    Gopichand’s leadership model threaded together the UK domicile business mindset (capital markets, global acquisitions) with Indian operational scale and growth potential.

    Him being based in London allowed Hinduja Group to establish strong Anglo-Indian business links and to tap UK/Europe resources, while the heavy manufacturing and volume growth engines remained in India.

    Controversies involving Hinduja Group

    • Bofors scandal (1986–2005): The Hinduja brothers (including Gopichand) were named in the Indian investigation tied to Swedish arms maker Bofors. The case dragged on for years until all charges were dismissed in 2005.
    • UK “cash-for-passports” affair: The Group’s donation to the Millennium Dome and Gopichand’s British citizenship triggered political fallout in the UK, which included former Prime Minister Tony Blair.
    • Indusind Bank fraud: In early 2025, the lender disclosed accounting and operational lapses across its derivatives and micro-finance businesses. A forensic review revealed it had overstated its derivative portfolio and that roughly 172.58 crore was wrongly booked as fee income in the micro-finance division across three quarters.
    • Succession: The family’s internal dispute—including over a 2014 letter—escalated into public legal battles and exposed tensions in what the family had always presented as a unified front.

    Gopichand Hinduja's death marks an inflection point for the Hinduja Group. While the next generation is readying for transition, the era of Gopichand’s influence—anchored in London but deeply rooted in India—will dwell on whoever attempts to fill his shoes.

