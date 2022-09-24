Govt employee and want to travel by air? Here are some LTC rules you should know

The Union government has announced Leave Travel Concession (LTC) rules for central government employees for air ticket booking. The guidelines, issued by the Department of Post under the Ministry of Communications, explain rules in regard to air ticket booking agents, ticket fare etc.

Therefore, if you are a central government employee, you should be aware of the following LTC rules for air travel:

(1.) Tickets can be purchased only from the three authorised travel agents: M/s Balmer & Lawrie Company Limited (BLCL), M/s Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT), and M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited.

(2.) Within their entitled travel class, employees should choose a flight, preferably non-stop, with cheapest possible fare, in a given slot. A screenshot/print-out of this booking should be retained for LTC settlement claims.

(3.) To avail the most competitive fare and minimise burden on the exchequer, tickets should be booked at least 21 days before the intended journey date.

(4.) In unavoidable circumstances, where the booking is done through an external travel agent, relaxation can be given only by financial advisors of the ministry/department, and heads of department not below the rank of Joint Secretary in subordinate/attached office.

(5.) For LTC advance, staffers should apply at least 30 days prior to the intended date of journey, with the print-out of booking.

(6.) After receiving advance, if you see a different fare, then this is because there was a time gap between applying for and grant of advance; the said difference will be adjusted while settling LTC claim.

(7.) Employees not entitled for air travel but wish to travel by air, and are not under the Special Dispensation Scheme, should also get their tickets from the three agents irrespective of booking time limit.

(8.) Cancellations made before less than 24 hours before the journey will require submission of a self-declared justification by the staffer. No cancellation charges will be provided by the three ATAs.

(9.) Preferable, one ticket should be booked for each leg of travel, and holding multiple tickets is prohibited.

(10.) Employees are encouraged to generate tickets digitally through the portal of the three ATAs only. For this, they should submit their official email IDs with these agencies.

