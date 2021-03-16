IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals
Since onions are a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes and therefore widely consumed, consumers behaviourally are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities. (HT file photo)
Since onions are a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes and therefore widely consumed, consumers behaviourally are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities. (HT file photo)
business

Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals

The Union Budget 2021-22 has allocated 2,700 crore, up 38%, for the government’s price stabilisation fund, which is used to intervene in markets by supplying stored onion and pulses from state-held stocks when prices of essential commodities go up
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:26 AM IST

The Centre plans to double its onion buffer stock, or stockpiles built by the government, to 200,000 tonnes, eyeing a bigger winter crop and aiming to stave off price spirals during seasonal shortages, such as the one during summer last year.

The Union Budget 2021-22 has allocated 2,700 crore, up 38%, for the government’s price stabilisation fund, which is used to intervene in markets by supplying stored onion and pulses from state-held stocks when prices of essential commodities go up.

“In 2019-20, the government bought around 57,000 tonnes. That went up to 100,000 tonne in 2020-21. In the next fiscal, we will buy 200,000 tonnes to prevent price rise,” consumer affairs secretary Leena Nandan said on Monday.

Since onions are a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes and therefore widely consumed, consumers behaviourally are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities.

Market watchers, however, point to a familiar pattern in India’s onion-price spirals. Retail rates soar every alternate year or so especially during the lean monsoon months when stocks from stored onions dwindle and fresh harvests are still to reach markets. It is not uncommon for prices to crash either.

Last year, the government banned the export of onions as prices crossed the psychological 100 to a kg mark after extreme weather destroyed crops and harvests.

“There are three onion crops in a year. We can only store onions from the rabi [winter] crop. For this, we need investments in storage facilities and warehouses. That was the intent behind the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act,” the top bureaucrat told HT.

Onion trade in the country suffers from classic price volatility, a term used for regular patterns of wild swings in prices. It is caused mainly because of supply-disrupting factors like extreme weather, high losses from inadequate or improper storage, or frequent shifting of production levels.

The consumer affairs secretary also said her ministry had undertaken a major campaign throughout the country to publicise rules under the amended Consumer Protection Act, especially to rural consumers by utilising Panchayati raj institutions, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, post offices and common service centres, including e-filing of consumer complaints.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Since onions are a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes and therefore widely consumed, consumers behaviourally are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities. (HT file photo)
Since onions are a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes and therefore widely consumed, consumers behaviourally are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities. (HT file photo)
business

Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The Union Budget 2021-22 has allocated 2,700 crore, up 38%, for the government’s price stabilisation fund, which is used to intervene in markets by supplying stored onion and pulses from state-held stocks when prices of essential commodities go up
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra’s office in Noida in this file photo.(Reuters Photo)
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra’s office in Noida in this file photo.(Reuters Photo)
business

Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In global markets as well, gold prices remained flat at $1,732.32 per ounce and silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.22.
In global markets as well, gold prices remained flat at $1,732.32 per ounce and silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.22.
business

Gold prices near 45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at 44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to 67,510 per kg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IPO is backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who owns 32,94,310 shares which account for 11.51 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2021.
The IPO is backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who owns 32,94,310 shares which account for 11.51 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2021.
business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:06 AM IST
  • Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)
Markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The rise in the markets comes a day after Sensex tanked 1,035.71 points during the day in the backdrop of macroeconomic data and an upward trend in Covid-19 cases in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of closed Indian Bank during the Nation-Wide Bank Strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions over various demands, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A view of closed Indian Bank during the Nation-Wide Bank Strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions over various demands, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
business

Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The nationwide strike comes in the backdrop of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during the budget presentation last month that the government will privatise two more public sector banks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following Covid, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs. (iStock Photo/HT Archives)
Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following Covid, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs. (iStock Photo/HT Archives)
business

Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs

By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid.(REUTERS / File)
The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid.(REUTERS / File)
business

UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The five biggest companies listed on Dubai Financial Market PJSC and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange have 84 board members, of which only three are women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.(PTI)
The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.(PTI)
india news

Finance ministry releases entire 1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:54 PM IST
With the release of the 20th installment, 100 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore for the year 2020-21 has now been released to the states and UTs with Legislative Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in US airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the highest number since the pandemic crushed air travel in 2020.(Bloomberg file photo)
More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in US airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the highest number since the pandemic crushed air travel in 2020.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways each said first-quarter revenue would decline at the low end or less than previously forecast as vaccine rollouts accelerate and more people plan vacations or visits to friends and relatives
READ FULL STORY
Close
A scooter rider passes a logo outside the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma resurfaced for the first time since China�s government began clamping down on his business empire nearly three months ago, appearing in a live-streamed video that sent Alibaba's stock soaring but left plenty of unanswered questions about the billionaire�s fate. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A scooter rider passes a logo outside the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma resurfaced for the first time since China�s government began clamping down on his business empire nearly three months ago, appearing in a live-streamed video that sent Alibaba's stock soaring but left plenty of unanswered questions about the billionaire�s fate. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Discussions over the matter have been held since early this year, the Wall Street Journal report said, adding that officials were shocked at how expansive Alibaba's media interests have become.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inoculation efforts have ramped up in recent weeks with the government authorizing additional vaccine manufacturers and procuring more doses.(AP file photo)
Inoculation efforts have ramped up in recent weeks with the government authorizing additional vaccine manufacturers and procuring more doses.(AP file photo)
business

Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a measure of sentiment based on household surveys, jumped last week to 62.7. That’s the highest reading since the end of 2009, when polling was done quarterly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to answer various questions.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to answer various questions.(Instagram/@ratantata)
business

Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The media company on Monday released a press statement about the stake in line with the Securities Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) listing obligations and disclosure requirements regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.(REUTERS)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.(REUTERS)
business

Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
business

Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The amendments proposed in the Bill are aimed at bringing mega reforms in the mines sector with resolution of legacy issues, and making a large number of mines available for auctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP