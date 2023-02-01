Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt to launch 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme: Sitharaman

Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.(PTI)

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government will launch a 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

She further said to enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, the government will adopt a cluster-based and value-chain approach.

The government will also support Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence.

At the behest of the government, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, with an aim to create awareness and increase production and consumption of the grain.

