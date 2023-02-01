Home / Business / Budget 2023: Upper deposit level for senior citizens' saving scheme increased

Budget 2023: Upper deposit level for senior citizens' saving scheme increased

business
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 12:51 PM IST

FM Sitharaman announced increasing the maximum deposit level of Senior Citizens' Saving Scheme from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, (PTI)
BySnehashish Roy

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced enhancing the maximum deposit level of Senior Citizens' Saving Scheme (SCSS) from 15 lakh to 30 lakh. She also announced enhancing the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Accounts Scheme from 4.5 lakh to 9 lakh for single accounts, and 9 lakh to 15 lakh for joint accounts.

UNION BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

The enhancement in the maximum deposit limit signifies that the Centre has increased the interest rate for SCSS by 20 bps from earlier 7.4% to 7.6%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
budget 2023
budget 2023
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out