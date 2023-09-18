News / Business / Gross direct tax revenues stand at 9.87 lakh crore in current fiscal

Gross direct tax revenues stand at 9.87 lakh crore in current fiscal

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at ₹8.65 lakh crore, which is 23.51% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year

The Union finance ministry on Monday reported 18.29% annualised growth in the gross direct tax revenues at 9.87 lakh crore in the current financial year as on September 16, 2023, a finance ministry statement said.

Provisional figures of advance tax collections for financial year 2023-24 (as on 16.09.2023) stand at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,55,481 cr. (Representative file image)
The net collections of 8,65,117 crore, include Corporation Tax (CIT) at 4,16,217 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at 4,47,291 crore (net of refund).

The gross collection of 9,87,061 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at 4,71,692 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at 5,13,724 crore, it said.

“Minor head wise collection comprises advance tax of 3,55,481 crore; tax deducted at source (TDS) of 5,19,696 crore; self-assessment tax of 82,460 crore; regular assessment tax of 21,175 crore; and tax under other minor heads of 8,248 crore,” it said.

Provisional figures of advance tax collections for financial year 2023-24 (as on 16.09.2023) stand at 3,55,481 crore, against advance tax collections of 2,94,433 crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year that is 2022-23, showing a growth of 20.73%.

The advance tax collection of 3,55,481 crore, as on 16.09.2023 comprises Corporation Tax (CIT) at 2,80,620 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at 74,858 crore.

Refunds amounting to 1,21,944 crore have also been issued in the FY 2023-24 till 16.09.2023, it added.

