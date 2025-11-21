Groww shows 25% jump in net profit to ₹471 crore in first results since listing

Groww operator Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. has reported a near-25% jump in net profit in its first quarterly results since listing, even as profitability surged. Groww's share price has been on a rollercoaster of late. (Bloomberg)

Net profit of India's largest online stockbroker rose 24.6% over the previous quarter to ₹471 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 12.7% sequentially to ₹1,019 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (21 November 2025).

Groww Q2 Results FY26 (Cons, QoQ) Revenue up 12.7% at ₹ 1,019 crore

1,019 crore EBITDA up 25% at ₹ 604 crore

604 crore EBITDA margin up 590 bps at 59.3%

Net profit up 24.6% at ₹ 471 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Friday, Groww's share price rose as much as 7.55% to ₹168.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex traded up to 0.5% lower.