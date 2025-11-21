Edit Profile
      Groww shows 25% jump in net profit to ₹471 crore in first results since listing

      Groww Q2 Results FY26: Net profit rose 24.6% QoQ to 471 crore, on revenue that increased 12.7% QoQ to 1,019 crore, with margins at 59.3%.

      Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 11:18 AM IST
      By Tushar Deep Singh
      Groww operator Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. has reported a near-25% jump in net profit in its first quarterly results since listing, even as profitability surged.

      Groww's share price has been on a rollercoaster of late. (Bloomberg)
      Net profit of India's largest online stockbroker rose 24.6% over the previous quarter to 471 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 12.7% sequentially to 1,019 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (21 November 2025).

      Groww Q2 Results FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

      • Revenue up 12.7% at 1,019 crore
      • EBITDA up 25% at 604 crore
      • EBITDA margin up 590 bps at 59.3%
      • Net profit up 24.6% at 471 crore

      One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

      On Friday, Groww's share price rose as much as 7.55% to 168.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex traded up to 0.5% lower.

