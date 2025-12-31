GST compensation cess on tobacco to end on Feb 1; new laws notified

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday formally annulled the vestige of compensation cess on sin goods such as cigarettes and tobacco products from the Goods and Services Tax regime as decided by the 56th GST Council on September 3. The 56th GST Council decided to remove compensation cess in a phased manner until the remaining liability of the back-to-back loans taken to fund state revenue losses during the pandemic period was discharged. (Pixabay)

“This notification shall come into force on the 1st day of February, 2026,” the order published late on Wednesday in the Gazette of India said. The vestige of the compensation cess continued to apply to tobacco and tobacco-related items under GST 2.0, despite the tax rate rationalisation effective from September 22.

Simultaneously, the government issued separate notifications to designate February 1 as the date on which the provisions of the Health Security se National Security Cess Act and the Central Excise (Amendment) Act, 2025, will come into effect.

The first law levies cess on the basis of self-declared production capacity of pan masala, while the second raises levies on tobacco and its goods like cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, hookah, and chewing tobacco so that taxes on them do not fall after the GST compensation cess gets withdrawn.

While the levy of compensation cess ended on almost all sin goods and luxury items after the rate rationalisation, it continued along with a 28% GST on pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, and chewing tobacco products such as zarda till the loan and interest payment obligations under the compensation cess account were completely discharged.

At the time, the GST Council empowered the Union finance minister, who is also the Council's chairperson, to determine the date for phasing out the compensation cess.

At the time of launching the GST regime, the law assured states a 14% increase in their annual revenue for five years of the transition period from July 1, 2017 up to June 30, 2022, and also guaranteed that their revenue shortfall, if any, would be made good through a compensation cess levied on luxury goods and sin products such as liquor, cigarettes, other tobacco products, aerated water, automobiles, and coal.

The GST compensation cess was, however, extended from June 30, 2022 till March 31, 2026, only to retire debts taken on behalf of states to meet the revenue shortfall during the Covid pandemic.

While states have no claims for compensation from July 1, 2022, it was earlier decided that the cess will continue till March 31, 2026 to service the back-to-back loans released to states when compensation cess collection fell in 2020 and 2021 because of a slump in economic activity due to the pandemic.

The 56th GST Council, however, limited the scope of the compensation cess to only tobacco and tobacco-related items, that too for a limited period, until all loan obligations are discharged.