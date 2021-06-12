GST Council: Covid-19 vaccines to carry 5% tax rate, says finance minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The council has also approved rate reduction for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%; however no tax will be charged on black fungus or mucormycosis medicines Tocilizumab and Amphotericin.(HT Photo)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday agreed to stick to 5% tax rate on Covid-19 vaccines, announced finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Among the significant tax reductions, the GST Council has cut tax rate from 12% to 5% on medical grade oxygen, BiPaP machines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, pulse oximeter, finance minister Sitharaman announced.

The council has also approved rate reduction for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%; however no tax will be charged on black fungus or mucormycosis medicines Tocilizumab and Amphotericin.

The new tax brackets were announced shortly after the finance minister chaired the 44th meeting of the GST Council aimed at providing relief on Covid-19 related individual items based on the report of the Group of Ministers.

