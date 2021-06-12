Home / India News / GST Council Meet: No tax on Black Fungus medicine
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the press after the 44th meeting of GST Council. (ANI Photo)
GST Council Meet: No tax on Black Fungus medicine

  • Finance minister Sitharaman announces tax cut on mucormycosis medicine, other Covid essentials at GST Council meet.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the GST Council meet on Saturday announced that mucormycosis medicine Amphotericin B will not be charged any tax.

GST Council: Covid-19 vaccines to carry 5% tax rate, says finance minister

She said that the GST Council has decided also to impose nil tax on Tocilizumab and also reduced tax from 12% to 5% on Remdesivir, which has been used widely to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients. The GST council also reduced the tax rate on anti-coagulant Heparin from 12% to 5%.

The government's decision to reduce taxes on mucormycosis medicine comes after the disease led to loss of lives in several states. Following the outbreak of the disease, several state governments also declared the disease an epidemic last month.

The Centre on Saturday also allocated at least 170,000 vials of Amphotericin B to all states and Union Territories in order to effectively treat the disease. The government also said that it has allocated 321,100 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B to all the states until June 9.




