Wednesday, May 01, 2024
GST revenue collection for April 2024 highest ever at 2.1 lakh crore

ANI |
May 01, 2024 12:54 PM IST

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections surged to a record high of 2.10 lakh crore in the month of April. The GST collection has also registered a 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the growth was propelled by a robust uptick in both domestic transactions, which rose by 13.4 per cent, and imports, witnessing an 8.3 per cent spike.

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stood at 1.92 lakh crore, showcasing an impressive 17.1 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

The breakdown of April 2024 collections reveals positive performance across various components. Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) recorded collections of 43,846 crore, while State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collections amounted to 53,538 crore. Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) collections totaled 99,623 crore, including 37,826 crore collected on imported goods.

Additionally, cess collections reached 13,260 crore, which included 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

Furthermore, the inter-governmental settlement process saw the central government disbursing 50,307 crore to CGST and 41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected. This resulted in total revenue of 94,153 crore for CGST and 95,138 crore for SGST for April 2024 after regular settlement.

During the financial year 2023-24 the total gross GST collection recorded at 20.18 lakh crore, exceeding 20 lakh crore with a 11.7 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The average monthly collection for this fiscal year, that ended in March 2024 stood at 1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year's average of 1.5 lakh crore.

The surge in recent GST collections reflects a positive trajectory for India's economy, underscoring robust domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. The figures bode well for the country's fiscal health and economic recovery efforts, signaling resilience amidst global uncertainties.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years. (ANI)

News / Business / GST revenue collection for April 2024 highest ever at 2.1 lakh crore
