GTF Traders' Carnival 2026: What happened at India's first offline gathering for its trading community

It was well past 3 AM when the Jaipur Marriott Hotel finally began to empty out. People were still taking photographs, still exchanging numbers, still talking as if the day had just begun. For an event that officially started at 2 PM, that alone said something. But the real sign of how much this gathering meant had come much earlier, before the doors had even opened.

Over the years, GTF has grown to more than 500,000 students and over 40,000+ certified traders, (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When registrations for the GTF Traders' Carnival 2026 went live, seats were gone within half an hour. On July 5, 2026, at the Jaipur Marriott Hotel, GTF's online trading community stepped offline for the very first time, and clearly, nobody wanted to miss it.

About GTF and the event

GTF is a SEBI-registered best stock market institute based in Jaipur, built by founders Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar into one of India's largest online trading communities. Over the years, GTF has grown to more than 500,000 students and over 40,000+ certified traders, most of whom have only ever known the institute through stock market courses, live sessions, and mentorship delivered entirely on screen.

The GTF Traders' Carnival 2026 was designed to change that, even if just for a day. It was the first time GTF brought its community together offline, giving traders, learners, and mentors from across the country a chance to meet in person. The event was held on July 5, 2026, at the Jaipur Marriott Hotel, starting at 2 PM, and what followed turned out to be far bigger and far longer than anyone had planned for.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrival and opening

{{^usCountry}} Although the Carnival was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, the energy of the day started well before that. Attendees began arriving as early as 12 PM and 1 PM, unwilling to risk being late for a day they had waited years for. As they arrived, guests were welcomed with a hi-tea, giving early arrivals a relaxed start to the afternoon and time to settle in before the formal proceedings began. Dinner was arranged later in the evening, ensuring the day flowed smoothly from one part of the schedule into the next without attendees ever having to step away from the experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the Carnival was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, the energy of the day started well before that. Attendees began arriving as early as 12 PM and 1 PM, unwilling to risk being late for a day they had waited years for. As they arrived, guests were welcomed with a hi-tea, giving early arrivals a relaxed start to the afternoon and time to settle in before the formal proceedings began. Dinner was arranged later in the evening, ensuring the day flowed smoothly from one part of the schedule into the next without attendees ever having to step away from the experience. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the afternoon set in, traders continued arriving from every direction. People travelled from Bengaluru, Chennai, Gujarat, Assam, Hyderabad, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and several other states, all converging on one hotel in Jaipur for one shared reason.

The event opened with a welcome address from Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gujar, who thanked attendees for being part of what they called a long-awaited milestone for the community. From there, the stage was handed over to the host for the day, who kept the energy going and the room engaged through every transition, session, and surprise that followed. It was a small but important detail: for a gathering built entirely around connection, having someone maintain that momentum throughout the day mattered as much as anything on the agenda.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For many in the room, this was the first time a username or a profile photo turned into an actual face and a handshake. People who had spent months debating chart patterns in comment sections found themselves shaking hands with the very people they'd been replying to. Some recognised each other instantly from profile pictures; others introduced themselves all over again, this time without a screen in between.

That opening stretch set the tone for everything that followed. It wasn't treated as a formality before the "real" event began. It was, in its own way, the point of the day: proof that a community built over years online could translate into a room full of people who already knew each other, even if they were meeting for the first time.

Who attended? A community across generations

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several attendees brought their families along, including children who got a rare, up-close look at a community their parents had spoken about for years

If there was one thing that stood out about the event itself, it was how little the attendees had in common on paper. The youngest trader present was 21 years old. In between sat college students, working professionals, business owners who had built their companies from the ground up, and retirees who had watched the markets shift for decades.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several attendees brought their families along, including children who got a rare, up-close look at a community their parents had spoken about for years but never shown them. One woman brought her 85-year-old mother along as her guest, wanting her to be part of the day too. One moment in particular stayed with the room. A man who had been through paralysis arrived with his family by his side, determined not to miss the day. He hadn't come because it was easy. He came because he wanted to be there, among people who understood what it means to keep learning and moving forward, no matter the obstacles in the way.

It was, in many ways, the clearest possible proof of what Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar had set out to build years ago. A trading community with no real barriers of age, background, or circumstance.

Major announcements: LMS book and partner program

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GTF gave every single attendee a complimentary copy of the LMS book to take home.

Midway through the day, GTF made two announcements that nobody in the audience had seen coming.

The first was the launch of GTF's own Learning Management System (LMS) Book. Rather than simply unveiling it as a new product, GTF gave every single attendee a complimentary copy to take home. The message behind the gesture was straightforward: quality market education shouldn't sit behind a price tag, and the people who had built this community with GTF deserved to be the first to benefit from it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The second announcement was the launch of the GTF Authorised Partner opportunity, introduced as more than just a referral program, a new way for community members to grow alongside the institute itself.

The idea behind it is simple: help more people discover GTF's stock market education, and get rewarded for contributing to the growth of the learning community. The journey starts by sharing GTF's free stock market course with someone in your network. When that person installs the GTF App and completes the signup process through the referral, both the referrer and the new user receive 50 GTF Reward Points.

If the referred learner later decides to purchase an eligible paid GTF course, the referrer becomes eligible for additional rewards. A regular referrer can earn 10% on eligible purchases, while a qualified GTF-authorized business partner can earn up to 20%, subject to the applicable program terms.

To put it simply: suppose Rahul shares GTF's free course with his friend Priya. Priya installs the GTF App and completes her signup through Rahul's referral, earning both of them 50 GTF Reward Points each. Later, if Priya purchases an eligible paid GTF course, Rahul earns a reward on that purchase: 10% as a normal referrer or up to 20% if he qualifies as an authorised partner.

The structure makes clear that the program isn't built simply to sell more courses. It starts with sharing access to free learning and gives partners a genuine opportunity to earn as their learning network grows.

Together, the two launches captured what the Carnival was really about: giving back to the community that had built GTF's reach while opening a new door for that same community to grow further with it.

Panel discussion with Dhan's founders

One of the more unexpected sessions of the day came in the form of a conversation with the founders of Dhan, who joined Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar on stage for a discussion that went beyond trading strategy altogether.

The conversation centred on what it actually takes to build products that traders rely on every day, including Dhan's DEXT platform and Gold Vault. Rather than focusing purely on outcomes, the founders spoke about the decisions, mistakes, and constant refinements behind the platform millions of traders now use. For an audience used to learning about the markets, this session offered a different angle: a look at the entrepreneurship and product thinking behind the tools they trade with, a reminder that building something meaningful, whether it's a trading strategy or a trading platform, comes down to the same things: patience, iteration, and a willingness to keep improving.

Arun Singh Tanwar on mental clarity: The principles that shaped him

GTF co-founder Arun Singh Tanwar

One of the most personal moments of the day came when Arun Singh Tanwar took the stage to talk not about charts or strategy, but about the mind behind every trading decision. He shared his own journey and the habits that shaped who he is today, walking the audience through his framework called Mental Clarity.

He began with the idea that clarity itself is a trader's real edge, arguing that a clear mind leads to clear decisions, and clear decisions eventually compound into better results. From there, he spoke about the importance of filtering information in a market that constantly competes for attention, urging traders to separate noise from signal and treat research as more valuable than headlines. He drew a sharp line between what he called cloud thinking, driven by fear, greed, and panic, and clear thinking, rooted in patience, logic, and discipline.

One of his more striking points was about identity: a trader's biggest competitor, he said, is not other traders or institutions but their own mind. He spoke about the power of depth over breadth, of mastering one process rather than chasing a hundred concepts, and of protecting attention as one would protect any valuable asset. He closed this part of his talk with a philosophy on building wealth before lifestyle and living with intention, describing life as a story where every decision becomes a chapter worth being proud of.

GTF Excellence Awards

As the day moved into the evening, the focus shifted from sessions to people. The GTF Excellence Awards were introduced to recognise traders who had shown genuine discipline and consistency on their journey, not simply those with the biggest wins.

Not everyone in the audience walked away with a trophy, but that didn't stop the people in the room from celebrating each name as though it belonged to them too.

As names were called out and traders made their way to the stage, the room responded with the kind of applause usually reserved for personal milestones. In many ways, it was exactly that. Every trader in that room understood, better than most audiences would, how much effort it takes to stay consistent through losses, doubts, and long stretches without visible progress. Recognising that effort, rather than only the results, was the point of the awards, and it clearly landed.

Not everyone in the audience walked away with a trophy, but that didn't stop the people in the room from celebrating each name as though it belonged to them too. Winners didn't just receive an award; they received the visible support of an entire community that knew exactly what it had taken to get there.

One-on-One time with mentors

For years, the relationship between GTF's learners and its founders had existed almost entirely through screens: recorded lessons, live sessions, and messages typed into a chat. The Carnival set aside dedicated time to change that, giving attendees the chance to sit down directly with Best stock market mentors Arun Singh Tanwar, Sooraj Singh Gurjar, and other mentors they had followed for years.

For many, this was the part of the day they had waited longest for. There was room to ask questions they'd never typed out, to talk through trades that had scared them, and to speak openly about doubts they had carried quietly for a long time. It shifted the dynamic in a way no video call ever could.

What had been mentorship from a distance became, for a few hours, something that felt closer to a conversation between people who already trusted each other.

Some attendees wanted specific feedback on their trading approach; others simply wanted to say thank you in person for guidance that had shaped years of their journey. Both conversations were given the same amount of attention, and the length of the queues made it clear just how much this kind of unhurried, one-on-one time had been missing.

Why did the event run till 3am?

By 1 AM, the venue was still full. By 3 AM, nearly thirteen hours after it began, people were still there, taking one last photo before finally heading home.

By any normal schedule, the Carnival should have wound down by evening. Instead, the sessions, launches, and awards gave way to hours of conversation, speeches, and celebration that showed no sign of slowing. By 1 AM, the venue was still full. By 3 AM, nearly thirteen hours after it began, people were still there, taking one last photo before finally heading home.

Much of it came down to where people had traveled from. Many attendees had crossed states, in some cases spending an entire day traveling, just to be part of this one gathering. Having finally arrived under the same roof as the mentors who had shaped years of their trading journey, few were willing to let the moment end on a schedule. Throughout the evening, attendee after attendee took the opportunity to speak, thanking their mentors and the wider GTF team, sharing what the community had meant to them. It wasn't part of any formal agenda; it happened because people wanted to say it, and others wanted to stay and hear it.

In many ways, that is what the length of the night really reflected. Over the years, Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar had built something beyond courses and content: trust, honesty, and transparency with a community that had, in return, given them its support. Families brought their children.

A woman brought her 85-year-old mother. A man who had been through paralysis made the journey despite the obstacles in his way. None of them stayed because they had to. They stayed because, for many, this was the first and only chance they'd had to be fully present with the people who had, in their own way, helped build their lives.

Closing message by Sooraj Singh Gurjar

Co-founder Sooraj Singh Gurjar closed the Carnival with a message on growth, patience, and consistency.

As the night came to its end, Sooraj Singh Gurjar closed the Carnival with a message on growth, patience, and consistency. Using the simple example of plants and bamboo trees, he reminded the room that real growth often happens quietly, long before results become visible. He urged traders to focus on what they can control, their knowledge, discipline, and risk management, rather than what they cannot, drawing a clear line between patience and laziness: doing the work and waiting calmly for results is patience; avoiding the work altogether is not.

GTF Traders' Carnival 2026 ended in the early hours of July 6, but for the community that built it, the day didn't feel like an ending at all. It was the beginning of something.