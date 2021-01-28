IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its affidavit filed in the top court, also said that the matters related to “data privacy and data sharing” come under the domain of the central government.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:54 PM IST

RBI has told the Supreme Court that it has no responsibility to conduct “audit of members of United Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem” and responsibility to ensure that private firms like Google and WhatsApp comply with norms lie with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its affidavit filed in the top court, also said that the matters related to “data privacy and data sharing” come under the domain of the central government.

The RBI's affidavit, which also sought dismissal of the PIL, was filed in response of a plea of Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam seeking direction to it to frame regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms is not “exploited” or used in any manner other than for processing payments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanaian Thursday fixed the plea of the Rajya Sabha MP for hearing on February 1.

The affidavit said “it is submitted that RBI's directions issued vide circular dated April 6, 2018 on storage of payment system data pertain only to payment date storage and not sharing or privacy. RBI has not issued any instructions on data sharing by TPAPs (Third Party Application Providers) or the participants of UPI. Matters related to data privacy and data sharing come under the domain of Government of India.”

It also said that the responsibility to ensure that companies like Amazon, Google and WhatsApp comply with the laws and norms governing the UPI lied with NPCI and not with RBI.

The affidavit said that since NPCI is the owner and operator of the UPI, it would be more appropriate for them to respond on the status of “compliance of WhatsApp with the system rules /procedural guidelines governing UPI. “

It also rejected the plea of the lawmaker that the RBI was under an obligation to audit the firms engaged in UPI transactions.

“It is also denied that the RBI has the responsibility to conduct audit of the members of the UPI ecosystem,” it said.

The federal bank said that earlier it had not taken any “disruptive” action against WhatsApp and Google as they were already providing customer services and later they complied with the conditions given in the RBI's circular.  

 “…Accordingly as WhatsApp and Google were already functioning as TPAPs and providing customer services at the time of issuance of the circular, no disruptive action against them was contemplated in the interest of general public . The same approach was followed by RBI with all the non-compliant entities which are similarly placed.

“It may also be noted that NPCI was advised not to permit full scale operations of WhatsApp till the time they are fully compliant with the requirements of the RBI directions. NPCI subsequently allowed 'go live' of WhatsApp on UPI only after ensuring that WhatsApp was fully compliant with the circular,” the affidavit said.

Earlier, WhatsApp had denied in the court the allegations that its data can be hacked by Israeli sypware Pegasus, which had led to a controversy last year over breach of privacy following claims that Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities.

Prior to this, the apex court On October 15 last had issued notice to RBI and others on the plea of Viswam seeking direction for framing regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms is not “exploited” or used in any manner other than for processing payments.

 It had also sought responses of the Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and others including Google Inc, Facebook Inc, WhatsApp and Amazon Inc on the plea.

 Viswam, the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, has sought a direction to the RBI and the NPCI to ensure that data collected on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms is not shared with their parent company or any other third party under any circumstances.

 “In India, the UPI payments system is being regulated and supervised by Respondent no. 1 (RBI) and Respondent no. 2 (NPCI), however the RBI and the NPCI instead of fulfilling their statutory obligations and protecting and securing the sensitive data of users are compromising the interest of the Indian users by allowing the non-compliant foreign entities to operate its payment services in India,” the plea has alleged. 

“The RBI and NPCI have permitted the three members of 'Big Four Tech Giants' i.e. Amazon, Google and Facebook/WhatsApp (Beta phase) to participate in the UPI ecosystem without much scrutiny and in spite of blatant violations of UPI guidelines and RBI regulations,” it claimed.    

The plea has alleged that this conduct of RBI and NPCI put the sensitive financial data of Indian users at huge risks, especially when these entities have been “continuously accused of abusing dominance and compromising data”, among other things.    

It said these allegations have become particularly worrisome at a time when India has banned host of Chinese applications on the ground that those applications were or could be used for data theft and could lead to security breaches.    

It has further sought a direction that RBI and NPCI should ensure that WhatsApp is not permitted to launch full scale operations of 'WhatsApp Pay' in India without fulfilling all legal compliances to the satisfaction of the court regarding requisite regulatory compliances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india
app
Close
e-paper
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its affidavit filed in the top court, also said that the matters related to “data privacy and data sharing” come under the domain of the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
business

Robinhood, Interactive Brokers clamp down on GameStop, other high-flying stocks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
FirstSolar, Enphase and SunPower are among the renewable energy stocks that are benefiting from a much friendlier administration in the White House, whose agenda includes tackling climate change and bolstering green energy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
business

American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:47 PM IST
American predicted that similar revenue trends from late 2020 will carry over into the first three months of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
business

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most decisions to remove content

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The rulings are a crucial test of the independent body, created by Facebook in response to criticism of the way it treats problematic content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil steadies as Covid-19 induced demand worries persist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Oil prices were supported by data on Wednesday showing a huge 10 million barrel decline in US crude inventories last week, which analysts said was because of a pick-up in US crude exports and a drop in imports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Revenue was propelled by the iPhone 12, the first iPhone line to include four new models and 5G capabilities. Handset sales were $65.6 billion, easily beating Wall Street estimates of $60.3 billion. Consumers were lured by 5G capabilities, especially in China, and the upgraded camera features of the Pro models.(REUTERS)
Revenue was propelled by the iPhone 12, the first iPhone line to include four new models and 5G capabilities. Handset sales were $65.6 billion, easily beating Wall Street estimates of $60.3 billion. Consumers were lured by 5G capabilities, especially in China, and the upgraded camera features of the Pro models.(REUTERS)
business

Apple’s cautious outlook overshadows $111 billion sales haul

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:19 PM IST
While the company didn’t provide an official forecast for the fourth quarter in a row, executives said sales growth from AirPods and other wearables will decelerate in the current quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
business

India needs bold policy response to secure robust economic recovery, says IMF

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The upward revision for FY21/22 to double-digit growth reflects carryover from a stronger-than-expected recovery in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp adds new biometric security layer for desktop users

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Facebook-owned company said it will use the face or fingerprint unlock, where it is available on the mobile phone operating system, to facilitate the new security feature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airtel said it is committed to position India as a global innovation hub that is at the forefront of tech revolution.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Airtel said it is committed to position India as a global innovation hub that is at the forefront of tech revolution.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
business

Airtel demonstrates live 5G service over commercial network, says service ready

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The move assumes significance as telcos are gearing up to leverage 5G as the next frontier for future growth to bolster revenues and provide stronger customer experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to 5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
business

IndiGo posts 620 crore net loss in Q3

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:24 PM IST
In the June and September quarter this fiscal, the airline had incurred a net loss of 2,884 crore and 1,194 crore, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Technological advances -- such as improved vision, mobility and end-of-arm tools for grabbing objects -- have expanded the uses for automation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

The spread of Covid-19 led to a surge in orders for factory robots

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • The need for automation became apparent outside the auto industry as workforces were hobbled by coronavirus, making it difficult to keep up with demand. Sales rose in some industries as household income that would have been spent on restaurants and entertainment went instead to consumer goods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
business

Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The global markets are also witnessing decline in the prices of gold on the back of a stronger dollar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
business

UK opens investigation of Facebook’s purchase of Giphy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The Competition and Markets Authority is increasingly voicing concerns about internet giants swallowing up smaller firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
business

Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • In its order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said the allegations of abuse of dominance specifically relate to arbitrary increase in interest rate on home loan and increase in tenure of home loan by the bank on the basis of one-sided conditions in the loan agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP