News / Business / HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises 9.9% to 3,833 crore

HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises 9.9% to 3,833 crore

PTI |
Oct 12, 2023 06:21 PM IST

Its consolidated revenue from operations during reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to ₹26,672 crore from ₹24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 9.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to 3,833 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,487 crore a year ago. (Reuters/File)
The company had posted a net profit of 3,487 crore a year ago. (Reuters/File)

The company had posted a net profit of 3,487 crore a year ago.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to 26,672 crore from 24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter, according to a BSE filing.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out