HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises 9.9% to ₹3,833 crore
PTI |
Oct 12, 2023 06:21 PM IST
Its consolidated revenue from operations during reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to ₹26,672 crore from ₹24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter
IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 9.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,833 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,487 crore a year ago.
