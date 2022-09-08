Home / Business / HDFC Bank raises 3,000 crore from bonds

HDFC Bank raises 3,000 crore from bonds

business
Published on Sep 08, 2022 07:15 PM IST

The bank issued and allotted bonds to investors on a private placement basis on Thursday, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

These unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant perpetual debt would carry a coupon rate of 7.84 per cent, the HDFC Bank said.&nbsp;(File photo)
These unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant perpetual debt would carry a coupon rate of 7.84 per cent, the HDFC Bank said. (File photo)
PTI |

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has mobilised 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The bank issued and allotted bonds to investors on a private placement basis on Thursday, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

These unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant perpetual debt would carry a coupon rate of 7.84 per cent, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hdfc
hdfc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out