HDFC Bank raises 3,000 crore from bonds

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has mobilised ₹3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The bank issued and allotted bonds to investors on a private placement basis on Thursday, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

These unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant perpetual debt would carry a coupon rate of 7.84 per cent, it added.

