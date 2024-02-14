 HDFC Bank share price hits 52-week low days after 9.5% stake buy in 6 banks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / HDFC Bank share price hits 52-week low days after 9.5% stake buy in 6 banks

HDFC Bank share price hits 52-week low days after 9.5% stake buy in 6 banks

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 01:43 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price: The shares of HDFC Bank had opened at ₹1380, lower than the previous day's close of ₹1,394

HDFC Bank share price declined by two per cent to slump to 52-week low in intra day trade on Wednesday. The shares of the private lender were trading at 1369.00 at 1:30 pm after hitting an all-time low of 1,363. The shares have dropped by 20 per cent in this year so far.

The shares of HDFC Bank had opened at 1380, lower than the previous day's close of 1,394. The market capitalisation of the company stood at 10.39 lakh crore. HDFC Bank is the third most valued company in terms of market capitalisation after Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. 

Earlier in the day, the Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex tanked by more than 675 points tracking negative cues in the global market as higher than expected inflation numbers in the US hit investor sentiments. At 1:34 pm, the BSE index was trading in red at 71,206. 

ALSO READ: Paytm share price slides 9 per cent in early trade. Will it decline further?

Last week, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing that it had received Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval to acquire up to 9.5 per cent stake each in six lenders, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The headquarters of India's HDFC Bank is pictured in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
The headquarters of India's HDFC Bank is pictured in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

Entities under HDFC Bank Group are HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and others.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"The approvals were granted pursuant to applications made by HDFC Bank (as a promoter/ sponsor of the Group) to RBI on December 18, 2023," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, HDFC Bank reported a 2.65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of 17,258 crore for the October-December period against 16,811 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The largest private sector lender, which merged mortgage lender parent HDFC into itself in July, reported a net profit of 16,372 crore against 15,976 crore in the quarter-ago period on a standalone basis.

Its core net interest income grew to 28,470 crore during the quarter, while the other income stood at 11,140 crore, according to exchange filings,PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On