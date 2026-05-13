Here are 8 mistakes to avoid while investing in bonds

Bonds are a good financial product to diversify your overall investment portfolio. While equity can provide growth, fixed income can provide stability when equities are going down or are volatile. Similarly, gold acts as a hedge against high inflation and a safe haven against uncertainty. Along with providing stability to the overall portfolio, bonds can also provide regular income, depending on the chosen interest payment frequency. So, while there are many benefits of investing in bonds, they must be chosen carefully. In this article, we will discuss some mistakes that investors must avoid when investing in bonds. Avoid common mistakes before investing in bonds

Mistakes to avoid Some mistakes to avoid when investing in bonds include the following.

Not mapping them to financial goals Investing in bonds must be a part of your overall financial planning process. A goal-based investing approach requires mapping all your investments to your financial goals. It helps you avoid making random bond investments.

The goal-based investing approach helps you choose the bond tenure based on the financial goal timeline and stay invested till the goal is achieved. It helps you become a focused and disciplined investor rather than engage in ad hoc trading (buying and selling bonds at random) for small financial gains.

Always map your bond investments to your financial goals, and stay invested till they are achieved.

2. Building a concentrated portfolio instead of a diversified bond portfolio

Asset allocation requires an investor to build a diversified investment portfolio. Diversification can be done across asset classes and within every asset class. At a broader level, your investment portfolio must be diversified across asset classes, such as domestic and international equity mutual funds, fixed income, gold and silver, real estate, etc.

Within fixed income, for diversification you can choose from financial products, such as Employee Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), fixed deposits, bonds, Government small savings schemes, etc.

Within bonds, you can diversify among corporate bonds, Government securities (G-secs), State Development Loans (SDLs), PSU bonds, etc. Within corporate bonds, you must avoid concentration risk by spreading your investment across bonds of multiple companies. You may decide on a fixed amount allocation or a percentage allocation of fixed income/overall portfolio to bonds of a single company.

Always diversify your debt portfolio across bonds and other fixed income products. Within bonds, limit your exposure to a single company.

3. Not doing proper research

Before investing in a company’s bonds, make sure you do thorough research about that company. The company must have a steady/growing business, be profitable, have a management team of good pedigree, a sound track record of corporate governance, etc. Stock exchange-listed companies declare their financial results every quarter and disclose material information to the stock exchanges on an ongoing basis.

In the past, many companies have raised funds from investors by issuing bonds, and then ran into financial troubles, resulting in defaults. Some companies committed fraud, and the owners vanished. With proper research, you can stay clear of such companies.

Invest in bonds of companies with a stable/growing business and a proven track record.

4. Giving preference to the coupon rate over credit ratings

Most investors look to maximise their returns from any financial product. The same applies to bonds. However, for bonds, in addition to the coupon rate, investors need to pay attention to the credit rating. The bonds with the highest credit rating, usually the safest, will usually have a lower coupon rate. As the credit rating moves down, the risk increases, and so does the coupon rate.

If a particular company bond offers a higher coupon rate than other companies, the credit rating may be lower, and the risk involved may be higher. The highest credit rating signifies the highest degree of safety regarding the timely servicing of financial obligations.

For example, the CRISIL credit rating scale is as follows.