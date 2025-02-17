Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment today: How to check status, latest GMP

The share allotment for the Hexaware Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be finalised on Monday, February 17, 2025. Listing for the Hexaware Technologies IPO is set for February 19, with a grey market premium of +1.

For individuals not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The Carlyle-backed company's IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 12 and ended on Friday, February 14.

Qualified Institutional buyers (QIBs) rescued the issue with a 9.09 times subscription after it received poor interest. Retail investors had invested 11% and non-institutional investors invested 20%. On the third day, its subscription status was 2.66 times.

The listing date for the IPO is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19.

How to check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status

There are three ways to check the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status. On the website of the registrar (Kfin Technologies Ltd), on the website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and on the website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Kfin Technologies

Go to the website, and choose "Hexaware Technologies IPO" from the dropdown menu titled “Select IPO.” Enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number. Then enter the application number, followed by the captcha code and click on "Submit."

If you chose the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code and press "Submit."

For the third choice, which is through PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code and click on “Submit.”

BSE

Go to the allotment page on the official BSE website. Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. Choose 'Issue Name' from the drop-down menu, select the IPO, and enter your application number or PAN.

NSE

Go to the official NSE website. Click on the ‘Click here to sign up’ option using your PAN. Enter your username, password, and captcha code. Verify the status of the IPO allocation.

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today

At the moment, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Re 1, according to investorgain.com data.

The estimated listing price is indicated to be ₹709 apiece, which is 0.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹708.