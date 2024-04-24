Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: Net profit of 2,558 crore; 24 dividend declared

Hindustan Unilever, the Indian arm of UK's Unilever, posted a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as consumers cut back on spending amid sticky food inflation, while stiff competition hurt demand. Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: The company said its profit fell to 24.06 billion rupees ($288.9 million) in the three months ended March 31.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 24.44 billion rupees, according to data from LSEG.