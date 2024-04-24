 Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: Net profit of ₹2,558 crore; ₹24 dividend declared - Hindustan Times
Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: Net profit of 2,558 crore; 24 dividend declared

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: The company said its profit fell to 24.06 billion rupees ($288.9 million) in the three months ended March 31.

Hindustan Unilever, the Indian arm of UK's Unilever, posted a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as consumers cut back on spending amid sticky food inflation, while stiff competition hurt demand.

The company, whose brands include Dove, Cif and Cornetto, said its profit fell to 24.06 billion rupees ($288.9 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 25.52 billion rupees a year earlier.
Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: The company said its profit fell to 24.06 billion rupees ($288.9 million) in the three months ended March 31.

The company, whose brands include Dove, Cif and Cornetto, said its profit fell to 24.06 billion rupees ($288.9 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 25.52 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 24.44 billion rupees, according to data from LSEG.

