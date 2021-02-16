IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at 1.96 lakh
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
business

Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at 1.96 lakh

The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World'.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST

Japanese auto major Honda on Tuesday made the global premiere of its mid-sized motorcycle, CB350RS, priced at 1.96 lakh, which will go on sale in India from next month (ex-showroom pan India).

The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World' after the H'ness CB350 bike which was launched last October.

"Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience 'made in India' CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series.

"Exhibiting the true legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS will add value for the Indian customer by providing contemporary style and superior stance, further enhancing the fun biking culture," Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a virtual conference.

He said since the launch of the CB92 in 1959, Honda's CB brand has "pushed the boundaries of technology. It is a beautiful overlap of performance, comfort, style, technology and reliability".

The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bikes, from March although the bookings for the bike open from Tuesday.

Stating that the company has received robust response to the H'ness CB350 which has already crossed sales of 10,000 units, Ogata said Honda is bullish on the mid-sized motorcycle segment in India.

"Honda is a newcomer in this segment in India but we see a lot of potential for it, not just in cities but in rural markets as well with a lot of young people interested in the segment," he added.

When asked if the company planned to export the CB350RS, he said HMSI will discuss with the headquarter in Japan and find global markets which are interested in both the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS.

However, he said HMSI's priority with the two bikes will be the Indian market.

Commenting on the expansion of the Big Wing network, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the company is on track to reach over 50 outlets by the end of March.

By the end of this month the company will have 35 outlets ready, he added.

Guleria said the all-new CB350RS is based on 'Road Sailing Concept – RS', which defines the "character of the bike's smooth performance on the road with a sailing feel and comfort for the rider".

The CB350RS is powered by an advanced 4-stroke 350cc engine which produces maximum power of 15.5 kW@5500 rpm. It is equipped with assist and slipper clutch that makes gear shifts smoother that ensures less fatigue and more comfort during a ride that involves frequent gear shifting.

It also has a digital-analogue meter that integrates details like torque control, ABS (anti-lock braking system), side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator and battery voltage.

When asked about the outlook for 2021, Ogata said while the year has just started, so far the results are better than last year but the demand needs to be watched carefully.

"We should be more optimistic...but we shall not be too much optimistic," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
honda motorcycles made in india
Close
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
The CB350RS will be available across the 'Big Wing' network, the company's retail outlet for premium bike.(@adiljal/Twitter)
business

Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at 1.96 lakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The CB350RS is the second new introduction of Honda's CB family of motorcycles, which is 'Made in India for the World'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - each ended 20% higher.(MINT_PRINT)
Shares in the lenders - Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India - each ended 20% higher.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex, Nifty end flat as some banks fall, Reliance gains

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Domestic benchmark indexes have climbed 12% this month after a high-spending federal budget and strong corporate earnings, spurring hopes that Asia's third-largest economy can quickly bounce back from a pandemic-induced slowdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.(REUTERS)
Virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin extends its rally to an all-time high close to $50,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Bitcoin’s volatile, fivefold advance over the past year towers above the returns from more traditional investments like stocks, gold and commodities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
business

Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at 47,409, silver 70,280

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The bullion had closed at 47, 241 per 10 gram and silver at 70,129 per kg in the previous session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Future group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.
The Future group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.
business

Future Group creditors scramble to recover $2.5 billion loans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Future, India's No.2 retailer with more than 1,700 stores, has been hit hard by the pandemic and agreed to sell most of its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance in a $3.4 billion deal. The transaction, however, has faced legal hurdles with e-commerce giant Amazon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meat producers across major exporting countries are feeling the impact of the higher grain costs.(AFP)
Meat producers across major exporting countries are feeling the impact of the higher grain costs.(AFP)
business

The world will pay more for meat as food inflation deepens

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Meat is again poised to become a driver of global food inflation, and part of the intensifying debate over the path of overall inflation and exactly what central banks and policymakers should do to aid economies still working to recover from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The emergence of yet more contagious Covid-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery.(AP)
The emergence of yet more contagious Covid-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery.(AP)
business

India's economic recovery is gaining steam: S&P

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:27 PM IST
India needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue. Most significantly, the country needs to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru, Hindustan Tims
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
business

Sensex jumps 300 pts to record high of 52,450 in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
At 9:38am, Sensex was up 310.39 points or 0.6% to trade at 52,464.52 while Nifty zoomed 106.60 points or 0.70% to 15,421.30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)
business

Finance minister Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meeting

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • The meeting will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Milton Keynes, Britain.(Reuters)
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Milton Keynes, Britain.(Reuters)
business

Jaguar Land Rover charts road to electric future

By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
JLR chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré, the former Renault CEO who took charge in September, said the new ‘Reimagine’ strategy will enable the British automaker to post double-digit operating margin—earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit)—and achieve positive cash flow in four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The headquarters of Vodafone.(Reuters)
The headquarters of Vodafone.(Reuters)
business

‘Vivad se Vishwas an option to resolve Cairn, Voda disputes’

By Rajeev Jayaswal | Livemint
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Citing a clause in the scheme, two persons said Vivad se Vishwas could reduce total tax liabilities of Cairn and Vodafone by up to 50% apart from waiving interest and penalties
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
business

Fresh round of Operation Twist on February 25

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The yield on 10-year G-Sec was trading up 2 basis points at 6.01% on Monday. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Equity MFs continued to face redemption pressure as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark.bloomberg(MINT_PRINT)
Equity MFs continued to face redemption pressure as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark.bloomberg(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex resumes rally, climbs 52,000 peak

By Nasrin Sultana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on the optimism about the rollout of covid-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from the US, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food price inflation has been cooling since September. While cereal, vegetable, potato and onion prices declined in January, pulses became costlier.(AP)
Food price inflation has been cooling since September. While cereal, vegetable, potato and onion prices declined in January, pulses became costlier.(AP)
business

Pricey manufactured items push WPI inflation to 2.03%

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Prices of manufactured items, which make up about 64% of the WPI index, have been accelerating since last June in line with the pick-up in economic activities and demand following the covid-led nationwide lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP