How can AI transform accounting profession? IndiaMART co-founder explains

IndiaMART co-founder Brijesh Agarwal highlighted the transformative potential of technology in the accounting profession, saying technology is more of an enabler than a disruptor. IndiaMART co-founder Brijesh Agarwal

Agarwal, also chief of BUSY Software, engaged with the audience at the North India Regional Council of ICAI at the NIRC regional conference 2023NIRC Regional Conference 2023. Agrawal spoke on the transformative potential of technology and emerging opportunities for the accounting profession. He said that technology is more of an enabler than a disruptor.

He outlined the emerging billion-dollar opportunities in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) and Data Security with a huge potential for the Co-creation of products and Services in the CA community. This can trigger the next growth trajectory for Accounting professionals.

Agarwal said, “CAs are the backbone of financial management, and providing them with the right tools is crucial for the country's progress. By taking advantage of AI and tech, a CA community can be a net employment generator for the Accounting profession.”

IndiaMART, a B2B platform, is currently valued at above USD 2 billion.

BUSY Software, a recent acquisition of IndiaMART, aims to take a lead position in this transformative era, by presenting state-of-the-art business Accounting Software tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

As the industry pivots towards Analytics as a Service, BUSY Software aims to lead by offering a plethora of insights, and unparalleled solutions for businesses.