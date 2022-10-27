How many jobs are YouTube Indian content creators generating a year?

India's creator economy is booming and local creators on YouTube are annually contributing an estimated ₹6,800 crore to the country's GDP and in the process generating 7 lakh jobs.

Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer (CPO), YouTube and SVP of Google participating virtually in CyFy 2022, a conference on Technology, Innovation and Society said, "The creator economy in India is truly flourishing, generating about ₹6800 crore and creating 7 lakh jobs."

The event was organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

YouTube, he said will not only allow creators to build an audience, but also create economic opportunities for them to build a business.

YouTube is a place where all kinds of businesses are thriving-especially small businesses - as the platform is an advertisement-driven media platform.

"We have all major Indian languages represented on our platform in terms of creative success, as well as gender diversity. We have tools that help ensure that the platform remains a safe and inclusive space for both content creators and users," the YouTube Chief Product Officer said.

Mohan said that YouTube is a place where content creators throughout India always come first.

"It is our priority to make it inclusive and diverse. The creator economy impacts tens of million people in India and so it is natural for governments to care about what happens on these platforms," YouTube Chief Product Officer said.

He said that the onus lies on key stakeholders, governments and YouTube to ensure that the platform is not used to spread misinformation.

"YouTube is a place where people come to share opinions and perspectives in terms of policy outcomes -- our approach towards election integrity, preventing misinformation and violence is clear," Mohan said.

He emphasised that YouTube enables diverse and overlooked communities.

"We have a set of global community guidelines that makes it clear that misinformation and hate are not allowed on the platform," he said.

