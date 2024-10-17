Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyundai Motor India's record 27,870 crore IPO gets fully subscribed, mostly by qualified institutional buyers: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Oct 17, 2024 03:05 PM IST

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got 3.88 times oversubscribed, while the portion for retail investors received only 44% subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd has gotten fully subscribed on the third day of bidding on Thursday, October 17, 2024, according to a PTI report. This is India's largest IPO so far, surpassing LIC's 21,000 crore IPO.

Signage at a Hyundai Motor India Ltd. dealership in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.(Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg)
Signage at a Hyundai Motor India Ltd. dealership in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.(Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg)

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now available for a discount of over 37,000 on Amazon, check details

The 27,870 crore initial share sale got bids for 14,07,68,187 shares as against the 9,97,69,810 shares on offer, according to the report which cited NSE data till 1:21 pm IST.

This is a 1.41 times oversubscription.

Meanwhile, the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got 3.88 times oversubscribed, while the portion for retail investors received only 44% subscription.

On Monday, the company raised 8,315 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read: Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop with neural processing unit for AI applications: Check features, price, availability

What are the details of Hyundai India and its IPO?

Hyundai India's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,21,94,700 equity shares without a fresh issue component, and has a price band of 1,865-1,960 per share. Its market valuation is estimated to be around 1.6 lakh crore or about $19 billion after the issue.

Though the company wouldn't be taking any proceeds from the IPO, it stated that the listing of its shares can enhance its visibility and brand image, and also create a public market for its shares.

This is also the first automaker IPO in more than two decades after Maruti Suzuki's 203 listing. For context, Hyundai is also India's second-largest automaker with Maruti Suzuki being the largest.

Hyundai started its India operations in 1996. Now, it has 13 models across various segments.

Also Read: 80% of software engineers may lose their jobs unless they upskill for AI: Report

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On