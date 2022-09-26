ICICI Banks announces ‘Festive Bonanza’. Check offers, discounts and cashbacks

As the country gears up for the festive season, ICICI Bank on Monday announced 'Festive Bonanza,' under which the Vadodara-headquartered bank is offering discounts and cashbacks of up to ₹25,000 on transactions from its debit/credit cards, as well as on internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI.

“Add some extra sparkle to your festive shopping! Get ready to enjoy the biggest discounts on your favourite brands. Visit #ICICIBankOfferZone now,” ICICI's official Twitter handle stated.

“We are delighted to announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’ for our customers. We hope that these offers will be able to bring a lot of joy and excitement to them,” said Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

What are the deals and offers under ‘Festive Bonanza’?

Offers on leading brands and e-commerce platforms: 10% discount on online shopping with Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Ajio Luxe.

Global luxury brands: Additional 10% on luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, among others,

Electronic and gadgets: Up to 10% cashback across LG, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Haier, Sony, Voltas, Whirlpool etc.

Mobile phones: Buy iPhone 14 with instant EMI starting at ₹2,497 per month. Offers also on MI, OnePlus, RealMe, Oppo and Vivo.

Apparel and jewellery: Extra 10% discount on Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Ajio, Flipkart etc. PC Jewllers giving cashback of ₹2,500 and ₹5,000 on minimum purchases of ₹50,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively.

