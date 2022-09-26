Home / Business / Samsung, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card; get 10% cashback on products and services

Samsung, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card; get 10% cashback on products and services

business
Published on Sep 26, 2022 07:13 PM IST

The card, powered by Visa, has been named the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card.

The Samsung-Axis Bank credit card
The Samsung-Axis Bank credit card
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Samsung and Axis Bank have collaborated to launch an exclusive co-branded credit card, powered by Visa, and named it the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. The initiative, described in a press release as ‘industry-leading,’ is designed to reward consumers every time they use the card to buy the electronics giant's product and services.

Benefits of Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card

(1.) Customers will get 10% cashback on Samsung products in segments like smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, ACs and washing machines. The offer is also applicable on the company's services such as Service Centre payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.

(2.) The 10% cashback will be over and above the ongoing offers on both EMI/Non-EMI purchases. Also, it will be available throughout the year.

(3.) Additionally, the cashback will be valid across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online (Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart), and at authorised Samsung Service Centres.

(4.) There is no minimum transaction value. This means that the offer can be availed on the smallest of purchases.

(5.) With the card, you can also enjoy access to airport lounges, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and a host of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.

Features of Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card

(1.) The card comes in two variants: Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. The annual cashback on the two is up to 10,000 and 20,000 respectively, while the respective monthly cashback limits are 2,500 and 5,000.

(2.) The annual fee for the Signature variant is 500 (plus taxes) while that of the Infinite variant is 5,000 (plus taxes). On completion of first 3 transactions, Signature cardholders will get 2,500 ‘Edge Reward Points’ worth 500, while Infinite card holders will get 30,000 points worth 6,000.

(3.) You can apply for the card on Samsung's website, through the comapny's apps, and also via Axis Bank channels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out