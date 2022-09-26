Samsung, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card; get 10% cashback on products and services

Samsung and Axis Bank have collaborated to launch an exclusive co-branded credit card, powered by Visa, and named it the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. The initiative, described in a press release as ‘industry-leading,’ is designed to reward consumers every time they use the card to buy the electronics giant's product and services.

Benefits of Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card

(1.) Customers will get 10% cashback on Samsung products in segments like smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, ACs and washing machines. The offer is also applicable on the company's services such as Service Centre payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.

(2.) The 10% cashback will be over and above the ongoing offers on both EMI/Non-EMI purchases. Also, it will be available throughout the year.

(3.) Additionally, the cashback will be valid across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online (Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart), and at authorised Samsung Service Centres.

(4.) There is no minimum transaction value. This means that the offer can be availed on the smallest of purchases.

(5.) With the card, you can also enjoy access to airport lounges, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and a host of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.

Features of Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card

(1.) The card comes in two variants: Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. The annual cashback on the two is up to ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 respectively, while the respective monthly cashback limits are ₹2,500 and ₹5,000.

(2.) The annual fee for the Signature variant is ₹500 (plus taxes) while that of the Infinite variant is ₹5,000 (plus taxes). On completion of first 3 transactions, Signature cardholders will get ₹2,500 ‘Edge Reward Points’ worth ₹500, while Infinite card holders will get 30,000 points worth ₹6,000.

(3.) You can apply for the card on Samsung's website, through the comapny's apps, and also via Axis Bank channels.

