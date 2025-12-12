Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens today for listing as India's second largest mutual fund

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details: From IPO price to GMP, here are the key details of the last large IPO of 2025.

    Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 9:17 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The $1.2-billion ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is set to open for subscription today, paving the way for a listing that can make it the country’s second-most valuable mutual fund.

    Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC, during a press conference in Mumbai. (ANI)
    Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC, during a press conference in Mumbai. (ANI)

    On offer in the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO are up to 4.90 crore equity shares in a price band of 2,061-2,165 apiece, implying a valuation of as much as 1.07 lakh crore. Its debut on 19 December will mark India’s fourth-biggest listing this year, following those of Tata Capital ( 15,000 crore), HDB Financial Services Ltd. ( 12,500 crore) and LG Electronics India Ltd. ( 11,600 crore).

    To be sure, the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a pure offer-for-sale, meaning all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder Prudential Corp. Holdings Ltd.

    The deal, the last big IPO of 2025, will gauge the depth of investor appetite, especially after recent issues like LG India and Meesho Ltd. saw strong demand. The money manager is tapping the market at a time when IPO fundraising has hit a record this year, thanks to surging interest from local investors.

    Key DetailsSpecifications
    Issue Type100% Offer For Sale (OFS) by Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited. No fresh issue.
    Issue SizeUp to 4,89,72,994 shares, aggregating up to 10,602.65 Crore (at the upper price band)
    Price Band 2,061 to 2,165 per equity share
    Face Value 1 per equity share
    IPO Dates12-16 December 2025.
    Market LotMinimum 6 shares.
    Retail Investor Min. Investment 12,990 (at the upper price band)
    Reservation QuotaQIB: Not more than 50%
    Listing DateDecember 19, 2025 (on BSE and NSE).

    ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Review

    Several brokerages have issued bullish views on the offering.

    • Mirae Asset Sharekhan has called for a “subscribe” to the issue, citing the company’s financial metrics and what it considers are reasonable valuations.
    • SBI Securities highlighted the synergies it gains from parent ICICI Bank Ltd.'s distribution network, while Axis Capital said it’s India’s most-profitable asset manager by one metric, with a 20% market share.

    ICICI Bank, India’s second-biggest lender by market value, currently holds 51% of the AMC, while UK’s Prudential Plc has the remaining stake. Prudential said Thursday it completed a pre-IPO private placement, selling a combined 4.5% stake in the fund manager to raise about 4,800 crore.

    Citigroup Inc. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are among 18 banks managing the issue—a record for Indian IPOs.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Opens Today For Listing As India's Second Largest Mutual Fund
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes