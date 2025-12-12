ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens today for listing as India's second largest mutual fund
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details: From IPO price to GMP, here are the key details of the last large IPO of 2025.
The $1.2-billion ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is set to open for subscription today, paving the way for a listing that can make it the country’s second-most valuable mutual fund.
On offer in the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO are up to 4.90 crore equity shares in a price band of ₹2,061-2,165 apiece, implying a valuation of as much as ₹1.07 lakh crore. Its debut on 19 December will mark India’s fourth-biggest listing this year, following those of Tata Capital ( ₹15,000 crore), HDB Financial Services Ltd. ( ₹12,500 crore) and LG Electronics India Ltd. ( ₹11,600 crore).
To be sure, the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a pure offer-for-sale, meaning all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder Prudential Corp. Holdings Ltd.
The deal, the last big IPO of 2025, will gauge the depth of investor appetite, especially after recent issues like LG India and Meesho Ltd. saw strong demand. The money manager is tapping the market at a time when IPO fundraising has hit a record this year, thanks to surging interest from local investors.
|Key Details
|Specifications
|Issue Type
|100% Offer For Sale (OFS) by Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited. No fresh issue.
|Issue Size
|Up to 4,89,72,994 shares, aggregating up to ₹10,602.65 Crore (at the upper price band)
|Price Band
|₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per equity share
|Face Value
|₹1 per equity share
|IPO Dates
|12-16 December 2025.
|Market Lot
|Minimum 6 shares.
|Retail Investor Min. Investment
|₹12,990 (at the upper price band)
|Reservation Quota
|QIB: Not more than 50%
|Listing Date
|December 19, 2025 (on BSE and NSE).
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Review
Several brokerages have issued bullish views on the offering.
- Mirae Asset Sharekhan has called for a “subscribe” to the issue, citing the company’s financial metrics and what it considers are reasonable valuations.
- SBI Securities highlighted the synergies it gains from parent ICICI Bank Ltd.'s distribution network, while Axis Capital said it’s India’s most-profitable asset manager by one metric, with a 20% market share.
ICICI Bank, India’s second-biggest lender by market value, currently holds 51% of the AMC, while UK’s Prudential Plc has the remaining stake. Prudential said Thursday it completed a pre-IPO private placement, selling a combined 4.5% stake in the fund manager to raise about ₹4,800 crore.
Citigroup Inc. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are among 18 banks managing the issue—a record for Indian IPOs.