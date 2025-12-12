ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens today for listing as India's second largest mutual fund

The $1.2-billion ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is set to open for subscription today, paving the way for a listing that can make it the country’s second-most valuable mutual fund. Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC, during a press conference in Mumbai. (ANI)

On offer in the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO are up to 4.90 crore equity shares in a price band of ₹2,061-2,165 apiece, implying a valuation of as much as ₹1.07 lakh crore. Its debut on 19 December will mark India’s fourth-biggest listing this year, following those of Tata Capital ( ₹15,000 crore), HDB Financial Services Ltd. ( ₹12,500 crore) and LG Electronics India Ltd. ( ₹11,600 crore).

To be sure, the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a pure offer-for-sale, meaning all proceeds will go to the selling shareholder Prudential Corp. Holdings Ltd.

The deal, the last big IPO of 2025, will gauge the depth of investor appetite, especially after recent issues like LG India and Meesho Ltd. saw strong demand. The money manager is tapping the market at a time when IPO fundraising has hit a record this year, thanks to surging interest from local investors.