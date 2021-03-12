IDBI Bank shares up by nearly 18% after removal from RBI's PCA framework
Shares of IDBI Bank on Friday zoomed nearly 18 per cent in early trade after RBI removed the lender from its enhanced regulatory supervision or Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework after a gap of nearly four years.
The stock started on a positive note, and jumped 17.12 per cent to ₹44.80 on BSE.
On NSE, it rallied 17.64 per cent to ₹45.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed IDBI Bank under PCA framework in May 2017, after it had breached the thresholds for capital adequacy, asset quality (net NPAs was over 13 per cent in March 2017), return on assets and the leverage ratio.
The performance of IDBI Bank was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on February 18, 2021.
It was noted that as per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio, the RBI said on Wednesday.
The bank has also provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments.
"Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that IDBI Bank Limited be taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," the RBI said.
Equity markets were closed on Thursday for Mahashivratri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers
- The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot gets bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex drops 487 points to close at 50,792, Nifty ends day at 15,030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian tycoon Adani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos with biggest wealth surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know
- The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon infuses ₹225 cr into India payments unit
- The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai trader arrested for ₹10 crore GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IDBI Bank shares up by nearly 18% after removal from RBI's PCA framework
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.71 versus US dollar in early trade
- At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but parted with some gains as trade progressed and quoted higher by 20 paise at 72.71 to the dollar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans to start receiving relief payments this weekend: Janet Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips in fragile rally as market struggles for direction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox