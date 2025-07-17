Identify new export opportunities, Piyush Goyal tells commerce reps in Indian missions

NEW DELHI: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has instructed commerce representatives at 74 Indian missions abroad to identify new export opportunities, address non-tariff barriers and strengthen communication with industry to boost the country’s exports amid global headwinds. (X/PiyushGoyal)

“Reiterated the role of Missions in supporting trade, technology, tourism and investment promotion and called for robust reporting via Trade Connect to maximise global outreach,” the minister said in a post on X after the meeting.

He emphasised the need for missions abroad to have proactive market engagement, enhanced trade intelligence and closer collaboration with Indian exporters.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said Goyal interacted with heads of the commercial wings posted in 74 Indian missions across 61 countries on Wednesday via video conference to review and strengthen India’s global trade and commercial engagement strategy.

During the meeting, key Indian missions made detailed presentations on trade promotion activities, market access challenges, and sectoral insights.

The minister described the missions as the first point of contact for India’s commercial and economic diplomacy, underscoring their responsibility in promoting Indian exports and facilitating stronger engagement with host countries, according to the statement.

In his address, Goyal emphasised the need for proactive trade intelligence gathering, including updates on market trends, sectoral developments, and regulatory frameworks, it said.

He asked the officials to focus on sharing innovative strategies and best practices that yielded good results in trade promotion and attracting investment into India. He asked them to concentrate on investment, trade, tourism, and technology.

The minister stressed on regular dissemination of trade advisories to identify demand-supply gaps and opportunities for Indian exporters. He also underscored the strategic interventions to address Market Access Barriers, including non-tariff barriers (NTBs), sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS), and technical barriers to trade (TBT), the statement said.

Goyal called for enhanced alignment between Missions and the Department of Commerce through data-driven planning and effective use of digital platforms like the DGFT Trade Connect Portal. The minister highlighted collaborative efforts to support India’s objectives in multilateral forums such as the WTO, especially in key areas like agriculture, public stockholding for food security, and fisheries subsidies.

The meeting also addressed operational and logistical challenges, including the need for adequate resources, the efficient posting of commercial officers, and improved coordination to support initiatives under the Make in India and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, according to the commerce ministry statement.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal initiated the interaction, emphasising the critical role of Indian missions abroad in promoting the overall growth of Indian exports and investment in India to achieve the goal of Vision 2047, the statement said.