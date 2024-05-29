IMF raises China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

China's gross domestic product (GDP) could be 18% higher over a 15-year period with good reforms, an official with the International Monetary Fund said in Beijing on Wednesday, citing IMF research findings. A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank annual meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(Reuters)

China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms, and create a good business environment that is market orientated and law-based, the official said.