 IMF raises China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
IMF raises China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

Reuters |
May 29, 2024 08:29 AM IST

China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms, IMF said.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) could be 18% higher over a 15-year period with good reforms, an official with the International Monetary Fund said in Beijing on Wednesday, citing IMF research findings.

 A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank annual meeting  in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(Reuters)

China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms, and create a good business environment that is market orientated and law-based, the official said.

