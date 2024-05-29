IMF raises China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms, IMF said.
China's gross domestic product (GDP) could be 18% higher over a 15-year period with good reforms, an official with the International Monetary Fund said in Beijing on Wednesday, citing IMF research findings.
China should continue with economic reforms to boost productivity, level the playing field among all types of firms, and create a good business environment that is market orientated and law-based, the official said.
