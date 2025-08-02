Income tax return filing deadline extended: 10 common mistakes to avoid

The government has extended the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for 2025 to September 15, instead of the usual July 31. Even though the date has been pushed, it’s better to file early to avoid errors and to have time to fix any issues. Filing ITR is compulsory if your total income is over ₹ 2.5 lakh under the old tax regime, or ₹ 3 lakh under the new one.(Pexel)

Filing an ITR is compulsory if your total income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh under the old tax regime, or ₹3 lakh under the new one. You must file even if no tax is due. If you delay, you risk making mistakes that can lead to penalties.

Here are 10 common ITR mistakes to avoid in 2025