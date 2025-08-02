Income tax return filing deadline extended: 10 common mistakes to avoid
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 08:45 pm IST
Govt has extended ITR filing deadline to Sep 15. Taxpayers should steer clear of 10 mistakes — including choosing the wrong form, entering incorrect details.
The government has extended the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for 2025 to September 15, instead of the usual July 31. Even though the date has been pushed, it’s better to file early to avoid errors and to have time to fix any issues.
Filing an ITR is compulsory if your total income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh under the old tax regime, or ₹3 lakh under the new one. You must file even if no tax is due. If you delay, you risk making mistakes that can lead to penalties.
Here are 10 common ITR mistakes to avoid in 2025
- Using the wrong ITR form: Filing with the wrong form can cause delays or defect notices. For example, use ITR-1 only if your salary is below ₹50 lakh and you have no capital gains.
- Not verifying the ITR: If you don’t e-verify your return after filing, it will be treated as not submitted. Verification is mandatory.
- Wrong assessment year: For income earned in 2024–25, select AY 2025–26. Choosing the wrong year can lead to fines.
- Incorrect personal details: Mistakes in your name, PAN, date of birth, bank account, or contact details can cause problems with processing and refunds.
- Missing other income: Declare all income sources, including interest on savings or fixed deposits, rental income, or capital gains. Omissions can attract notices and fines.
- Wrong format: Fill in details exactly as required in the ITR form. Incorrect formats can lead to errors in your return.
- Wrong tax regime: Choosing the wrong tax regime could mean missing out on benefits or deductions. Choose the one best suited to your income.
- Missing exemption claims: If you reinvest capital gains, don’t forget to claim exemptions under sections like 54, 54EC, or 54F.
- Ignoring notices: If the tax department sends you a notice, respond promptly. Ignoring it can lead to penalties or legal action.
- Not paying advance tax: Pay your tax on time. Late or short payments attract 1% interest per month on the unpaid amount.
