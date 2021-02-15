Government considers new panel to take over privatisation of state-run companies
India is considering setting up a body comprising of independent experts that will take over the role of privatizing state-run companies once the government decides to divest, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The panel will replace bureaucrats, who currently manage privatization, as well as minority stake sales, the people said asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. The proposal is at an early stage and a final decision hasn’t been taken, they said.
An external panel will help accelerate the asset sale process and bypass red tape, according to the people. India still hasn’t manage to find a buyer for debt-ridden Air India Ltd. even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet approved the sale in 2017.
A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.
Modi’s administration earlier this month said it will keep a “bare minimum presence” by running companies in atomic energy, space and defense; transport and telecommunications; power, oil and coal; banking and financial services, according to a notice on the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management’s website.
India plans to raise 1.75 trillion rupees ($24 billion) selling stakes in state-run companies in the fiscal year starting April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said when she unveiled the federal budget on Feb. 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government considers new panel to take over privatisation of state-run companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla to start making cars in India, targeting vast market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI sets up panel to suggest steps for strengthening, consolidating UCBs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter a goldmine for tracking consumer mood on prices, Bank of Italy finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Byju’s nears $150 million acquisition of edtech Rival
- Founded in Bangalore in 2011, Byju’s has emerged as India’s leader in online learning. The company spent the latter half of 2020 raising capital from notable names including Mary Meeker and Yuri Milner. Two separate funding rounds led by Silver Lake and BlackRock valued the startup at $11 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel Corporation’s IPO opens tomorrow. All you need to know
- The state-owned RailTel’s initial public offer is an offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the government, out of which 500,000 equity shares will be reserved for the employees. The public issue will open for subscription on February 16 and will close on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes at all-time high, settles above 52,000-mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden faces South African push to extend trade concessions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wholesale Price Index inflation up at 2.03% for January against 1.22% last month
- According to a statement shared by the Union ministry of commerce and industry, prices of food articles declined but the prices of manufactured goods saw a rise of 1.54%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil markets are now balanced, says Russian deputy premier Novak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel's ₹819 crore IPO to open for subscription on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox