IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report
According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
business

India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report

The report expects the large local market potential, low labour costs, macroeconomic stability and the hope of strengthening ongoing reform momentum will help achieve these objectives.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST

The ongoing key reforms such as sops for manufacturing, easier labour laws, wooing FDI inflows and privatisation will help improve productivity and support long-term growth at 7.5%-8% levels, which if played out well, can help India contribute 15% of global GDP growth by FY2026, says a report.

According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China.

"The incentives for manufacturing, easier labour laws, encouraging FDI inflows and privatisation will help improve productivity and support long-term growth closer to the upside scenario of 7.5%-8%. If this played out well, we estimate that India could contribute 15% to global GDP growth in the next five years ending FY26,” Gupta-Jain said without quantifying the present share.

The report expects the large local market potential, low labour costs, macroeconomic stability and the hope of strengthening ongoing reform momentum will help achieve these objectives.

Describing production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme ushered into to boost manufacturing, as a “golden opportunity for manufacturing” she says the five-year scheme is a significant turn in the manufacturing policy as it incentivizes select companies to scale up production and boost domestic value-addition. “From almost zero now, India's capacity should reach 20%-30% of the total global supply chain in the next two years,” says Gupta-Jain pointing to the plans of Apple to increase production in India and also global electric car major Telsa announcing local production of Model 3.

This is in spite of the fact that as much as 30% of China's gross exports are in industries that do not have strong competitive onshore supply chain advantages, mainly in electronics assembly industries, and are more vulnerable than others to relocation to low-cost locations.

Pegging FY22 growth at 11.5%, making it one of the fastest in Asia, after a 7.5% contraction in FY21, she says, “Beyond FY22, we expect growth to slow to 6% in the subsequent years despite as the slowdown since 2017 has been led by structural issues, such as stretched balance sheets of households due to weaker job creation, government debt overhang, a risk-averse financial sector and low capex by corporates, and the still ongoing pandemic-related disruptions further widening income and wealth inequalities."

"Another enabler is the rising FDI inflows, which had hit an all-time high of $56 billion in FY20, says the report and expects the inflows to cross $100 billion plus annually till FY26. Though the inflows are estimated to be falling to $40-45 billion in FY21 due to the pandemic, the report expects normality from the next fiscal."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Petrol and diesel became costlier by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday in the Capital(Reuters)
Petrol and diesel became costlier by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday in the Capital(Reuters)
business

Govt may not reduce excise duty on fuel soon: Official

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at a 77-month high at 7.6% in October. Although it softened a bit to 6.9% in November, it was still above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%, with a band of plus or minus 2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investment bankers and traders have carried the load for their firms this year as consumer divisions came under pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak that shut down businesses and put millions out of work.(REUTERS)
Investment bankers and traders have carried the load for their firms this year as consumer divisions came under pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak that shut down businesses and put millions out of work.(REUTERS)
business

Bank of America’s trading unit falls short of rivals during bumper year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Revenue from sales and trading rose 7% to $3.06 billion in the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ $3.15 billion forecast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank's shares surged 2.6% in early trading, adding to a 20% gain in the past year.(REUTERS)
The bank's shares surged 2.6% in early trading, adding to a 20% gain in the past year.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Revenue from global markets, which houses the bank's flagship trading business, registered its best annual performance in a decade. Sales at the unit surged 23% to $4.27 billion in the quarter, raking in $21.2 billion in the full year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HDFC and Reliance Industries were the most significant contributors to the benchmark index gain.(HT Photos)
HDFC and Reliance Industries were the most significant contributors to the benchmark index gain.(HT Photos)
business

Investor wealth zooms 3.41 lakh crore as markets witness massive buying

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped 3,41,846.01 crore to 1,96,19,149.34 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the relaxations, the abridged letter of offer, application form and other issues material to shareholders can be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms.(PTI File Photo)
Under the relaxations, the abridged letter of offer, application form and other issues material to shareholders can be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Based on the representations received from the market participants, the validity of relaxations is further extended and shall be applicable for rights issues opening up to March 31, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
business

India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
The report expects the large local market potential, low labour costs, macroeconomic stability and the hope of strengthening ongoing reform momentum will help achieve these objectives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp had announced the changes in January and had asked users to agree to the terms before February 8, 2021, to continue the usage of their services.(HT Photo)
WhatsApp had announced the changes in January and had asked users to agree to the terms before February 8, 2021, to continue the usage of their services.(HT Photo)
business

Withdraw privacy policy updates: What Centre said in its letter to WhatsApp CEO

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:00 PM IST
From asking WhatsApp to withdraw their proposed changes to a long questionnaire, here is what the government said in its letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 15th India-EU Summi will be held via video conference on July 15.(Reuters)
The 15th India-EU Summi will be held via video conference on July 15.(Reuters)
business

First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
The ministry informed that the various initiatives taken up by the Indian government in this context were appreciated by the EU representatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
business

Maruti shares gain over 1% as company hikes prices of select vehicles

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The country's largest carmaker on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land following a test flight in Seattle.(File Photo / AP)
A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land following a test flight in Seattle.(File Photo / AP)
business

Boeing 737 Max to get EU flight clearance next week

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The EU Aviation Safety Agency is one of the last major regulators to approve changes to the Max and its anti-stall software, blamed for two deadly crashes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign portfolio investors bought $2.44 billion worth of Indian stocks in January ht(MINT_PRINT)
Foreign portfolio investors bought $2.44 billion worth of Indian stocks in January ht(MINT_PRINT)
business

Mindtree shares close over 1% higher as net profit jumps

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:07 PM IST
The Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of 197 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue grew 3 per cent to 2,023.7 crore in the quarter under review, from 1,965.3 crore in the year-ago period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Dispelling myths about tobacco use, cigarettes and vaping.(Unsplash)
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Dispelling myths about tobacco use, cigarettes and vaping.(Unsplash)
business

Changes in law on cigarettes, other tobacco products to impact F&B sector: NRAI

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:59 PM IST
The proposed amendments will not only hugely inconvenience the consumers but will also adversely impact the overall consumer sentiments, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.(Reuters/ File photo)
Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Brent crude futures for March rose 72 cents to $55.47 a barrel by 1152 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The changes could hurt Amazon as it holds indirect equity stakes in two of its biggest online sellers in India.(Reuters )
The changes could hurt Amazon as it holds indirect equity stakes in two of its biggest online sellers in India.(Reuters )
business

Govt plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The 2018 rules forced Amazon and Flipkart to rework their business structures and soured relations between India and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The concessionaires are required to take up the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports fulfilling certain conditions precedents within 180 days from 19th January, 2021," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a press release.(HT Photo)
"The concessionaires are required to take up the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports fulfilling certain conditions precedents within 180 days from 19th January, 2021," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a press release.(HT Photo)
business

Adani Group signs concession agreements with AAI for developing 3 airports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The Centre had in February 2019 privatised six major airports of the country -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. Through a competitive bidding process, the Adani group won the rights to run all of them for 50 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP