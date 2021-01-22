IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / India will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale: Nilekani
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
business

India will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale: Nilekani

Speaking at Redseer's Ground Zero 4.0 event, Nilekani spoke on how to build for scale in India that presents a massive opportunity with a booming internet penetration and rising adoption of digital services.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST

Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani on Friday said with the ongoing efforts around systematic rollout of Covid-19 vaccine to citizens, India will be a role model on how to vaccinate a billion people at scale and in a trusted manner.

The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour and accelerated adoption of digital services across sectors like healthcare and education that has brought down the cost of customer acquisition for startups.

Speaking at Redseer's Ground Zero 4.0 event, Nilekani spoke on how to build for scale in India that presents a massive opportunity with a booming internet penetration and rising adoption of digital services.

Nilekani said while the ongoing vaccination is focussing on healthcare and frontline workers, the vaccine production in India in the next four to five months will be more than ample to vaccinate more people.

"What's important is that the vaccination should be recorded online, real-time with proper authentication of identity, so that we can make sure that the person gets the message that they have to come back in three weeks for the next round, and that everybody should be issued a vaccination certificate," he said.

Nilekani highlighted that the government has done a great job by issuing digital vaccination certificates to those getting vaccinated as these can be stored in mobile phone and be presented when asked for.

"India is one of the first countries in the world which has actually implemented this infrastructure for vaccination certificates. So I believe that if we do all the right things, India will be a role model on how to vaccinate a billion people at scale, speed, and in a trusted manner," he added.

According to an official statement, nearly 10.5 lakh people have been inoculated under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise as on January 22 till 7 AM. In the last 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions and 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far, it said.

Nilekani also talked about the opportunities that the pandemic has brought in.

"In the post COVID-19 world, demand has gone from push to pull. The reason for that is the infrastructure has (been) rolled out and there's a huge growth in data (consumption), cheap smartphones are plentiful, more people have internet.

"Covid-19 has shown a dramatic acceleration in the use of digital platforms, and therefore, we are seeing all kinds of new ways of engaging," he said.

He cited the examples of online learning, telemedicine and e-commerce segments that have seen massive growth after the pandemic-induced lockdown was enforced.

"Covid-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital and made more people comfortable with digital technologies...(it) would have cost you billions of dollars and many years to bring consumer behaviour change that has now been brought in by this pandemic. This acceleration has reduced years of behaviour change to months and weeks," he said.

Nilekani called this trend "good news" for startups as they now have to invest less in pushing their product.

"...now there is a natural pull, which comes out of the behaviour change. I think it's a good time for startups," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares.(AP Representative image)
The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares.(AP Representative image)
business

Indigo Paints IPO garners robust response; subscribed 117 times on final day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The price band was fixed at 1,488-1,490 a share for the initial share-sale, which was open for public subscription during January 20-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
business

India will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale: Nilekani

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Speaking at Redseer's Ground Zero 4.0 event, Nilekani spoke on how to build for scale in India that presents a massive opportunity with a booming internet penetration and rising adoption of digital services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Govt has pledged strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce, says CAIT

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
India's e-commerce retail market is seen growing to $200 billion a year by 2026, from $30 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The oil market will be able to accommodate Iran’s maximum oil output of around 3.9 million to 4 million barrels a day.(Reuters/ File photo)
The oil market will be able to accommodate Iran’s maximum oil output of around 3.9 million to 4 million barrels a day.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Iran starts ramping up oil production to pre-sanctions levels

Bloomberg, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Iran has been subject to tough US sanctions since 2018, when the administration of then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from an international deal that restricted the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear activities. Its crude production was below 2 million barrels a day for most of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this time exposure taken from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The rocket is carrying the 16th batch of Starlink communications satellites. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
In this time exposure taken from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The rocket is carrying the 16th batch of Starlink communications satellites. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
business

Elon Musk targets telecom for next disruption with Starlink internet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST
SpaceX has told investors that Starlink is angling for a piece of a $1 trillion market made up of in-flight internet, maritime services, and demand in China and India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90.(PTI photo)
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90.(PTI photo)
business

Sensex tanks 746 points; Nifty ends below 14,375

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Reliance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Google Project Loon internet balloon is seen at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California May 19, 2016.(REUTERS)
A Google Project Loon internet balloon is seen at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California May 19, 2016.(REUTERS)
business

Google parent-company shutting Loon, balloon-based alternative to cell towers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Loon aimed to bring connectivity to areas of the world where building cell towers are too expensive or treacherous.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fairer sex is playing a more active role with respect to investment decisions even though that juncture where women do not have to walk that extra mile for being taken seriously in money matters is eons away.
The fairer sex is playing a more active role with respect to investment decisions even though that juncture where women do not have to walk that extra mile for being taken seriously in money matters is eons away.
business

How traditional finance management methods by women continue to be relevant now

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
As the role of women in shaping the finances of the household continues to evolve, it is important to know that the traditional investment tactics employed by women has also catalysed the remodeling of women’s relationship with finance because those methods continue to be relevant even today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand (Reuters file photo)
Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand (Reuters file photo)
business

Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Output of the A320, its best-selling model, will now rise gradually to 45 per month through the fourth quarter, Airbus said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One should focus on asset allocation to suit one’s situation and stick to it during good and bad times, and this is the right way to manage this bias
One should focus on asset allocation to suit one’s situation and stick to it during good and bad times, and this is the right way to manage this bias
business

Invest in mutual funds but steer clear of ‘Herd Mentality’!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:30 PM IST
‘Herd mentality’ impacts not only the investors, who do not have the educational background or interest, but even many educated people who get impacted from the one-way wave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such high-rated deposit that offers a great balance of high safety and attractive returns.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such high-rated deposit that offers a great balance of high safety and attractive returns.
business

Bajaj Finance can absorb a surge in provisions, says S&P Global Ratings

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST
BFL's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending March 31, 2021) was broadly in line with expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company's revenue from operations rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,851 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 7.81 per cent, as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,716.8 crore during the same period a year ago(Biocon/Twitter)
The company's revenue from operations rose to 1,851 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 7.81 per cent, as against 1,716.8 crore during the same period a year ago(Biocon/Twitter)
business

Biocon Q3 net profit falls 19% to 186.6 cr

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The company had posted a profit of 230.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Celebrations at BSE after the sensex crossed 50000 mark for the first time, in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
Celebrations at BSE after the sensex crossed 50000 mark for the first time, in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
business

Charting Sensex’ journey: How India’s benchmark index rose from 1,000 to 50,000

By Vineet Sachdev, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • The Sensex has nearly doubled from its lows in March and has risen nearly 50 times in three decades — the benchmark was on 999 on January 1, 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.99 against the American currency.(REUTERS)
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.99 against the American currency.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee edges 4 paise lower to 73.03 against USD in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.03 per cent to 90.10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
business

Sensex, Nifty inch lower; all eyes on Reliance ahead of results

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:44 AM IST
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% to 14,569 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2% at 49,528.03.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP