Who was Harpal Randhawa, Indian billionaire who died in Zimbabwe plane crash?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 02, 2023 09:05 PM IST

The September 29 crash resulted in all six people on board, including Randhawa and his son, losing their lives.

Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa and his son were among six people who lost their lives after a private plane they were flying in crashed in southwestern Zimbabwe. While the police are yet to disclose the identities of the deceased, noted Zimbabwean journalist-filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono revealed Harpal and Amer Randhawa as two of the victims.

Harpal Randhawa (Twitter/Hopewell Chin'ono)
Their memorial service will take place on Wednesday, Chin'ono added, citing an invitation from the Randhawa family.

Who was Harpal Randhawa?

(1.) He was the owner of RioZim, a wholly-owned Zimbabwean company that produces gold, coal, toll refines nickel and copper. The ill-fated aircraft, that crashed on September 29, belonged to RioZim.

(2.) The Cessna that took off from Harare, the capital and largest city, was on its way to the Murowa diamond mine, also partly owned by the company. The crash took place when the aircraft was nearing its destination, and all six people on board were killed.

(3.) According to Randhawa's LinkedIn profile, he was also serving as the Chairman of GEM Holdings, founded by him in July 1993. GEM Holdings, a private equity firm, is now worth $4 billion.

(4.) As per Ajay Bagga, Chairman, Elyments Platforms Private Limited, Harpal was planning another venture in India.

(5.) Amer Randhawa, meanwhile, was a trained pilot and was travelling as a passenger on the flight.

