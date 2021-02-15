IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Indian IT industry's revenues to grow 2.3% to USD 194 bln this fiscal: Nasscom
The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.(Reuters File Photo)
The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Indian IT industry's revenues to grow 2.3% to USD 194 bln this fiscal: Nasscom

Over the past few years, the industry has been clocking a revenue growth in higher single digits or double digits. However, the pandemic led to a sharp dip in growth hitting tech spend while the lockdown also led to concerns over delivery as work shifted from campuses to homes.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:38 PM IST

Despite a dip in global technology spending amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's information technology sector is set to post a 2.3 per cent rise in revenues to USD 194 billion in the current fiscal, theNational Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) said on Monday.

The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.

Over the past few years, the industry has been clocking a revenue growth in higher single digits or double digits as the demand for IT services in a digitising world continues to grow. However, the pandemic led to a sharp dip in growth hitting tech spend while the lockdown also led to concerns over delivery as work shifted from campuses to homes.

Nasscom's President Debjani Ghosh said the industry reworked its models amid the lockdowns and ensured that work continues to get delivered as per schedules, and IT is now the first sector to call out a revival post pandemic.

"We have emerged more resilient and more relevant from the crisis. We have been the bellwether to lead the fight against Covid," she said.

Exports for the fiscal year ending March 2021 are set to grow 1.9 per cent to USD 150 billion while domestic revenues are projected to rise at a faster clip of 3.4 per cent to USD 45 billion, the industry lobby group said.

IT services segment will grow 2.7 per cent to USD 99 billion while Business Process Management (BPM) will see a growth of 2.3 per cent at USD 38 billion. Software products segment will witness a growth of 2.7 per cent at USD 9 billion and hardware grow 4.1 per cent to USD 16 billion.

The only segment which de-grew during the fiscal year is engineering and research and development where revenues were down 0.2 per cent to USD 31 billion.

The e-commerce segment will see a 4.8 per cent growth in revenues at USD 57 billion on the back of a 82 per cent jump in e-tail even as there will be a 75 per cent de-growth in e-travel sub-segments, as per Nasscom.

Nasscom said there was a 3.2 per cent decline in global tech spend on the back of a 3.5 per cent contraction in the global GDP.

The IT industry now delivers 8 per cent of Indian GDP, contributes to over half of services exports and 50 per cent of the foreign direct investment, it noted.

The domestic industry players filed 1.15 lakh patents in FY21 in India and 8,000 in the US while 1,600 new startups were added during the same period, taking the total number of such tech companies to 12,500.

In terms of outlook, Nasscom pointed to some of the listed companies mentioning about a pipeline of over USD 15 billion while a survey of 100 chief executives also painted a positive picture.

As per the survey findings, 71 per cent of the respondents are expecting a significantly higher tech spend in 2021 and 95 per cent of the CEOs said their hiring will be higher than the 2020 levels during the new year.

Ghosh said Nasscom has identified artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and cyber security as the focus areas which will hold the sector in good stead going forward. A fourth of the Indian workforce is digitally skilled, which will make it possible to take on the newer opportunities in the upcoming areas, she said.

From a human resources perspective, Ghosh said a hybrid model which involves working from both homes and offices is the clear future but said it will be very difficult to peg a number on the same.

Nasscom will be coming out with a framework in the next six months on such a delivery model, after consultations with the industry and the government, she said, adding that there are aspects on taxation and labour laws which need to be sorted.

Ghosh said there may be an increase in gig economy workers going ahead as the hybrid model becomes more prevalent but made it clear that Nasscom's role is not to chase this growth and the body will focus on skillsets for the workers.

When asked about the future of the huge campuses from where industry players operate, Nasscom's Chairman Pravin Rao did not give a clear answer but added that offices will be important from culture-setting and also innovation perspective.

Rao, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Infosys, said Nasscom expects better policies from the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden-led administration in the industry's key market of the US with easier immigration norms.

The Biden administration has already put on hold some of the earlier decisions taken by the Trump administration on immigration, and Nasscom expects fruitful consultations on the same once the officials settle down, he said, hinting that there will be an increase in people being sent to the US but it may be the ones with higher experience.

The body said there has been a 4 per cent jump in offshoring during FY21 as the pandemic led to a shift in working from home, making the physical location of an associate less important.

There has also been a 10 per cent shift to outcome-based pricing models as against the earlier practice of fixed pricing of contracts based on man hours. Rao said this reflects a confidence within the industry to effectively demonstrate its capabilities and added that this is because pilot projects are moving to full-fledged implementation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
information technology infrastructure nasscom it industry news
Close
The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.(Reuters File Photo)
The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Indian IT industry's revenues to grow 2.3% to USD 194 bln this fiscal: Nasscom

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Over the past few years, the industry has been clocking a revenue growth in higher single digits or double digits. However, the pandemic led to a sharp dip in growth hitting tech spend while the lockdown also led to concerns over delivery as work shifted from campuses to homes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, while imports were up 2.03% to $42 billion, the data showed. (Representative Image)(AP)
The merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, while imports were up 2.03% to $42 billion, the data showed. (Representative Image)(AP)
business

India's January trade deficit narrows to $14.54 billion

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The merchandise trade deficit was $15.3 billion in January 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The public offer of the Aavishkaar Group promoted company comprises a fund raise through a fresh issuance of shares amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>850 crore. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The public offer of the Aavishkaar Group promoted company comprises a fund raise through a fresh issuance of shares amounting to 850 crore. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
business

Arohan Financial files draft papers for 1,800 crore IPO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:29 PM IST
As per market sources, the Kolkata-based company plans to raise between 1,750 crore and 1,800 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bank of Maharashtra has about 13,000 employees, according to estimates from bank unions.(Bloomberg file photo)
Bank of Maharashtra has about 13,000 employees, according to estimates from bank unions.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Govt shortlists 4 mid-sized banks for potential privatisation: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The four banks on the shortlist are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India, two officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the matter is not yet public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, a total of 3,47,590 units were sold of which 18% were RTMI, it said in a statement. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
In 2019, a total of 3,47,590 units were sold of which 18% were RTMI, it said in a statement. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
business

Share of completed flats in total housing sales during 2020 rises to 21%: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:09 PM IST
A total of 1,82,640 units were sold in the 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the RTMI (ready-to-move-in) category and 79% were under-construction, PropTiger said quoting its Real Insight report for 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An Air India Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An Air India Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Government considers new panel to take over privatisation of state-run companies

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The panel will replace bureaucrats, who currently manage privatization, as well as minority stake sales, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the hype, Tesla’s foray into India may well prove challenging.(Reuters | Representational image)
Despite the hype, Tesla’s foray into India may well prove challenging.(Reuters | Representational image)
business

Tesla to start making cars in India, targeting vast market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Tesla has picked Karnataka, a southern state whose capital is Bangalore, for its first plant, the state’s chief minister said over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
business

RBI sets up panel to suggest steps for strengthening, consolidating UCBs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The committee, to be headed by former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, will suggest "effective measures for faster rehabilitation and resolution of Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) and also assess their potential for consolidation in the sector."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers found their indicators, based on millions of tweets, not only tallied with final inflation read-outs and existing measures of price expectations by Italy's national statistics office, financial markets and other forecasters but were also in real-time and provided more granular detail.(AP)
Researchers found their indicators, based on millions of tweets, not only tallied with final inflation read-outs and existing measures of price expectations by Italy's national statistics office, financial markets and other forecasters but were also in real-time and provided more granular detail.(AP)
business

Twitter a goldmine for tracking consumer mood on prices, Bank of Italy finds

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The effort comes as economists and policy-makers around the world increasingly turn to social media and other unconventional sources to measure consumer behaviour and as inflation continues to defy targets set by many leading central banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case of learning company Byjus which raised $200 million recently is well known(Shutterstock)
The case of learning company Byjus which raised $200 million recently is well known(Shutterstock)
business

Byju’s nears $150 million acquisition of edtech Rival

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Founded in Bangalore in 2011, Byju’s has emerged as India’s leader in online learning. The company spent the latter half of 2020 raising capital from notable names including Mary Meeker and Yuri Milner. Two separate funding rounds led by Silver Lake and BlackRock valued the startup at $11 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shares of the company are all set to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE on February 26.(REUTERS)
The shares of the company are all set to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE on February 26.(REUTERS)
business

RailTel Corporation’s IPO opens tomorrow. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • The state-owned RailTel’s initial public offer is an offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the government, out of which 500,000 equity shares will be reserved for the employees. The public issue will open for subscription on February 16 and will close on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(REUTERS)
business

Sensex closes at all-time high, settles above 52,000-mark

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:08 PM IST
After touching a record high of 52,235.97 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 609.83 points or 1.18 per cent up at 52,154.13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Already, some of the nation’s largest retail and consumer companies are reaping the fruit of Indians’ pent-up demand. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Already, some of the nation’s largest retail and consumer companies are reaping the fruit of Indians’ pent-up demand. (Representative Image)(AFP)
business

Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The steady decline of reported Covid infections in India has puzzled scientists, especially given that many countries are battling second, third and fourth waves. Since daily cases peaked close to 100,000 in September, new transmissions have dropped nearly 90%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The private sector lender said that it is an industry-first move, and customers will not have to furnish any physical documents for transactions up to $25,000 or equivalent seamlessly to permissible geographies across the world.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
The private sector lender said that it is an industry-first move, and customers will not have to furnish any physical documents for transactions up to $25,000 or equivalent seamlessly to permissible geographies across the world.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
business

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:45 PM IST
For the first time, Kotak customers can conveniently transfer money internationally to their beneficiaries straight from their mobile, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.28, or 2.2%, to $60.75 a barrel.(Reuters file photo)
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.28, or 2.2%, to $60.75 a barrel.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Brent crude was up $1.09, or 1.8%, at $63.52 a barrel at 0428 GMT, after climbing to a session high of $63.76, the highest since Jan. 22, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP