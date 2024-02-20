 Indian official delegation heads for London for FTA talks - Hindustan Times
Indian official delegation heads for London for FTA talks

Indian official delegation heads for London for FTA talks

PTI |
Feb 20, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Indian official delegation heads for London for FTA talks

The chief negotiators of both the countries would hold negotiations on different issues such as goods, services, and rules of origin.

The visit assumes significance as last week, the Prime Minister's Office has reviewed the progress of the talks.

Sources said that the attempt of this visit would be to close the remaining issues.

So far 13 rounds of talks have been completed. The 14th round was started last month.

Talks are also progressing on the proposed bilateral investment treaty (BIT).

India and the UK launched the talks for a free-trade agreement (FTA) in January 2022.

There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.

The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT and healthcare in the UK market, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duty.

On the other hand, the UK is seeking a significant cut in import duties on goods such as scotch whiskey, electric vehicles, lamb meat, chocolates and certain confectionary items.

Britain is also looking for more opportunities for UK services in Indian markets in segments like telecommunications, legal and financial services (banking and insurance).

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23 from USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

