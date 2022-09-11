Home / Business / Indian Railways revenue up 38% to 95,486.58 crore till Aug-end

Indian Railways revenue up 38% to 95,486.58 crore till Aug-end

Published on Sep 11, 2022 08:02 PM IST

The revenue from passenger traffic was ₹25,276.54 crore, an increase of ₹13,574.44 crore (116 per cent) year-on-year.

Railways' total revenue during the entire last fiscal (2021-22) stood at 1,91,278.29 crore.(File photo. Representative image)
The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August 2022 was 95,486.58 crore, showing an increase of 26,271.29 crore or 38 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, an official statement said on Sunday.

Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments -- reserved and unreserved. The growth from the long distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains, the Railways said.

The other coaching revenue stood at 2,437.42 crore, higher by 811.82 crore (50 per cent) over the corresponding period of last year.

This is being fuelled by robust growth in the parcel segment of Indian Railways, the statement added.

Goods revenue climbed by 10,780.03 crore (or 20 per cent) to 65,505.02 crore till August-end this year.

This has been achieved through incremental loading of more than 58 MT and 18 per cent growth in the net tonne-kilometers (NTKMs) during the period. Food grains, fertiliser, cement, mineral oil, container traffic and balance other goods segments have been important contributors in this growth, in addition to the coal transportation.

The sundry revenue was 2,267.60 crore, showing an increase of 1105 crore or 95 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, it added.

Railways' total revenue during the entire last fiscal (2021-22) stood at 1,91,278.29 crore.

